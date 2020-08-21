Coronavirus vaccine update: Pfizer-BioNTech looking at COVID vaccine candidate with ‘fewest side effects’

Coronavirus vaccine update: Pfizer-BioNTech has begun the final stages of Human Trials on around 30,000 people in the US and other countries. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus vaccine update: In a ray of hope, US-based Pfizer and German’s BioNTech are looking at an experimental coronavirus vaccine that will have “fewest side effects”. Pfizer-BioNTech’s potential vaccine against COVID19 has already entered phase 3 human clinical trials stage. Explaining the data obtained during the early stage of the clinical trials, Pfizer researchers have said that immune systems were revived and there were no side effects, according to a report by Associated Press. Along with Oxford-AstraZeneca and Moderna, Pfizer-BioNTech is considered to have made significant grounds in developing the elusive vaccine against the highly contagious vaccine.

During the phase 1 study, Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID vaccine candidate BNT162b2 managed to elicit SARS-CoV-2–neutralising geometric mean titers (GMTs) in younger adults (18-55 years of age) that were 3.8 times the GMT of a panel of 38 sera of SARS-CoV-2 convalescent patients. In older adults (65-85 years of age) the vaccine candidate elicited a neutralizing GMT 1.6 times the GMT of the same panel, demonstrating strong immunogenicity in younger and older adults, the data published by Pfizer-BioNTech on its website says.

Across all volunteers on whom the vaccine candidate was administered, Pfizer-BioNTech’s BNT162b2 administration was found to be well tolerated with “mild to moderate fever in fewer than 20 per cent of the participants”. Pfizer and BioNTech claimed that they have initiated a process to seek regulatory review of its potential coronavirus candidate ‘BNT162b2’ as early as October 2020. If regulatory authorization or approval is obtained, Pfizer and BioNTech have plans to supply up to 100 million doses worldwide by the end of 2020 and approximately 1.3 billion doses by the end of 2021, Pfizer-BioNTech says in its report.

Pfizer-BioNTech has begun the final stages of Human Trials on around 30,000 people in the US and other countries. Till date, the fastest vaccine has been developed in four years. Health officials in the US are expecting to begin the vaccination programme in 2021.

Around the world, more than 165 experimental coronavirus vaccines are mat different stages of development. So far, 32 vaccines have managed to enter the human trials phase.