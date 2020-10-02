Coronavirus vaccine update: Month after volunteer fell ill, AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine trials resume in Japan

News agency Reuters had also reported on Wednesday that the US regulators had widened the scope of the probe of the vaccine.

Coronavirus vaccine update: The phase 3 human trials of the Coronavirus vaccine candidate developed by the University of Oxford and AstraZeneca have resumed in Japan one month after they were put on hold after one of the British volunteers fell ill, news agency Reuters reported. The British drugmaker in a statement said that the trials were resumed after it held consultations with the Japanese health regulator, the Japanese Pharmaceuticals and Medical Devices Agency. Even as the trials resume in Japan, the drugmaker continues to be in discussion with the U.S drug regulatory authorities to resume the trials in the country.

The human trials of the vaccine candidate suddenly were put on hold on September 6 after one of the British volunteers who was administered the experimental vaccine fell ill and developed a spinal inflammatory disorder known as transverse myelitis.Before the setback, the vaccine candidate was understood to be leading the race among numerous Covid-19 vaccine candidates developed by different pharmaceutical companies.

Earlier, the trials of the vaccine restarted in countries including India, Brazil, the United Kingdom and South Africa. However, the U.S regulatory authorities continue to impose an embargo on the trials of the vaccine. News agency Reuters had also reported on Wednesday that the US regulators had widened the scope of the probe of the vaccine.

Soon after the trials were put on hold, the University of Oxford and drugmaker AstraZeneca had said in a statement that the halt was part of the standard review procedure and the illness in the British volunteer may not have been linked to the potential Covid-19 vaccine. The company had also said that it attaches utmost importance to the safety of the participants who are participating in the human trials.