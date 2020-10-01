  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus vaccine update: Moderna’s Covid-19 vaccine unlikely to be ready before US Presidential polls

New Delhi | October 1, 2020 9:08 AM

Coronavirus COVID-19 vaccine update: Earlier in September, Bancel had said he expected the company to file for an Emergency Use Authorisation in 2020, which could occur in November or even as early as October depending on the interim analysis.

Coronavirus vaccine: Moderna has said that its experimental vaccine candidate against Coronavirus ‘mRNA-1273’ is unlikely to be ready before the US Presidential elections 2020. The US-based pharmaceutical firm’s chief executive officer Stéphane Bancel said that the potential COVID-19 vaccine candidate, which is undergoing Phase 3 human trial, won’t be ready to apply for emergency authorization for its potential COVID-19 vaccine before November 25. Bancel also said that he did not expect to have full approval to distribute the drug to all sections of the US population until “next spring,” according to a Reuters report. In the US, March, April, and May are considered as spring season.

The company’s experimental vaccine is among the leaders in the race to develop a safe and effective vaccine to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic. The candidate is currently being tested in a large decisive trial. Results from an early safety study of Moderna’s coronavirus vaccine candidate in older adults on Tuesday showed that it produced virus-neutralizing antibodies at levels similar to those seen in younger adults.

The race to come up with a Coronavirus vaccine has become a divisive issue for the US presidential election and was of significant importance during the first of the three presidential debates between US President Donald Trump and Democrat contender Joe Biden.

In the US, a debate has been going on over adopting strict measures before approving a COVID-19 vaccine candidate. The scientific head of the US government program designed to speed the development of COVID-19 vaccines Dr. Moncef Slaoui asserted that he wanted stricter rules to grant emergency use of new inoculations against the novel coronavirus. However, US President Donald Trump has said that he may or may not approve any new, more stringent FDA standards for an emergency authorization of a COVID-19 vaccine, saying such a proposal would appear political.

