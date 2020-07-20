Coronavirus vaccine update: 7 firms in India working on COVID vaccines; Russia, US, UK ahead in race

Coronavirus vaccine update India, tracker, status, Russia, UK latest: Meanwhile, a total of 7 organizations in India are endeavouring to come up with the right vaccine to neutralize Coronavirus. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus vaccine update India, tracker, status, Russia, UK latest: “World’s first coronavirus vaccine” will be out by mid-August, claimed Russia. US-based Moderna and UK-based Oxford and AstraZeneca have shown positive results in their quest for developing the potential coronavirus COVID vaccine. Meanwhile, India’s two indigenous vaccines have entered the human trial phases. Around the world, more than 135 vaccines are at the preclinical phase, 15 are at Phase I, 11 are at Phase II, 4 are at Phase III, one has been approved for limited use in China.

India’s COVAXIN or BBV152 COVID vaccine has entered human trials at AIIMS Patna, PGI Rohtak, and AIIMS Delhi. The potential COVID vaccine candidate is being developed by Indian Council for Medical Research (ICMR), Bharat Biotech International Limited (BBIL), and National Institute of Virology, Pune. The potential vaccine candidate is set to undergo human trials at 9 other clinical testing sites – Institute of Medical Sciences and SUM Hospital Bhubaneswar, Medical institutes and hospitals located in Visakhapatnam, Belgaum in Karnataka, Nagpur, Uttar Pradesh’s Gorakhpur and Kanpur, Tamil Nadu’s Kattankulathur, Hyderabad, Arya Nagar, and Goa.

Meanwhile, a total of 7 organizations in India are endeavouring to come up with the right vaccine to neutralize Coronavirus. These are Covaxin, Bharat Biotech, AstraZeneca, Serum Institute of India, ZyCoV-D, Zydus Cadila, Panacea Biotec, Indian Immunologicals, Mynvax, and Biological E.

Russia has been claiming that the “World’ first coronavirus COVID vaccine” will be out in by August-end. However, the Chief executive of the government-backed Russian Direct Investment Fund (RDIF) has revealed that researchers in that country were doing “two different types of adenovirus vectors” so that vaccine’s effectiveness remains intact. The Phase 3 trials of the potential Coronavirus COVID vaccine will be applied to thousands of volunteers on August 3. The trials will be conducted in Russia and the UAE.

Earlier, Moscow-based Sechenov University had claimed that the human trial process of the potential Coronavirus vaccine was completed successfully. The vaccine has been reportedly developed by the Gamalei Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology of Defense Ministry of Russia.

Bangladesh has given approval for conducting a third-phase trial of a potential COVID-19 vaccine developed by China’s Sinovac Biotech Ltd. Bangladesh’s International Centre for Diarrhoeal Disease Research is set to conduct the human trials for the potential vaccine in August. Over 2000 volunteers will get vaccinated. The trial would be conducted in seven COVID-19 hospitals in Dhaka, Bangladesh’s capital, an ICDDR,B official said on the condition of anonymity, as per Reuters report.

Even though Oxford-AstraZeneca and Imperial College London are working on different potential vaccines in the UK, Britain has signed a mega-deal with Pfizer Inc and BioNTech alliance and French group Valneva to secure 90 million doses of coronavirus vaccine. As per the deal, Britain will get 30 million doses of COVID vaccine from BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine along with 60 million doses of the Valneva vaccine, with an option of 40 million more doses if it was proven to be safe, effective and suitable, the reports say.