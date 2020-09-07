Coronavirus vaccine update: India gets data on Sputnik V from Russia; may conduct Phase 3 human trials

Coronavirus vaccine news, update: So far, Phases 1 and 2 human trials of the Russian vaccine have shown a ‘strong’ immune response during clinical trials on 76 people.

Coronavirus vaccine news, update: India has the option to conduct Phase 3 human trials of Russian Coronavirus vaccine ‘Sputnik V’ even as Moscow shared the “comprehensive data” with New Delhi. Results of Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials of the “world’s first COVID vaccine” have been published in the prominent medical journal The Lancet. Moscow-based Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, which has developed the COVID19 vaccine, has submitted a detailed report pertaining to the safety and efficacy of the vaccine to Indian authorities after request. So far, Phases 1 and 2 human trials of the Russian vaccine have shown a ‘strong’ immune response during clinical trials on 76 people, according to a report by The Indian Express.

The deliberations are being coordinated by Indian Ambassador D B Venkatesh Varma and Secretary, Department of Biotechnology Renu Swarup. India is now deeply engaged with Russia on the coronavirus vaccine front, according to The Indian Express’ report. So far, human trials of potential coronavirus vaccine candidates—Covaxin, Zydus Cadila’s ZyCov-D, and Oxford’s ChAdOx AZD7442—are underway across India.

Phase 1 and 2 human trials of the ‘Sputnik V’ vaccine were completed on August 1. All the volunteers reported feeling well, and no unforeseen or unwanted side effects were observed. The Coronavirus vaccine has induced strong antibody and cellular immune response. Not a single participant in the current clinical trials got infected with COVID-19 after being administered with the vaccine. The high efficacy of the vaccine was confirmed by high precision tests for antibodies in the blood serum of volunteers (including analysis for antibodies that neutralize the Coronavirus), as well as the ability of the immune cells of the volunteers to activate in response to the spike S protein of the Coronavirus, which indicates the formation of both antibody and cellular immune vaccine response, Russian authority stated in sputnikvaccine.com.

The phase 3 clinical trials of Sputnik V in Russia will involve more than 40,000 volunteers. A number of countries, such as the UAE, Saudi Arabia, the Philippines, and possibly India or Brazil will also join the clinical trials of Sputnik V locally. The vaccine has received a registration certificate from the Russian Ministry of Health on August 11 and under emergency rules adopted during the COVID-19 pandemic can be used to vaccinate the population in Russia. Mass production of the vaccine is expected to start this month, Russian authorities said.