Coronavirus vaccine update: Covid-19 vaccine to have single or double dose? Here is what Centre says

Coronavirus India vaccine update: Dr. Vardhan stated that there is a high-level committee under the chairmanship of Niti Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul which has been drawing up the entire process.. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus vaccine update: While the quest for developing an effective vaccine against highly contagious Covid-19 is on, there has been a question of whether it will be a single-dose one or double-dose. Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan has said that two-dose vaccines are suitable for attaining the desired immunogenicity. However, Vardhan accepted that for quick control of a pandemic, it is desirable to have a single-dose vaccine.

Sharing his views on single-dose vs. double-dose vaccines, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare claimed that it is often difficult to achieve desired levels of immune protection using a single dose. “Two-dose vaccines are suitable for attaining the desired immunogenicity as the first dose gives some immune protection, and the second dose augments it further,” Dr. Vardhan said while responding to questions posed by his social media interactors on the fourth episode of “Sunday Samvaad”. Dr Vardhan, however, accepted that for quick control of a pandemic, it is desirable to have a single-dose vaccine.

Dr. Vardhan stated that there is a high-level committee under the chairmanship of Niti Aayog Member (Health) VK Paul which has been drawing up the entire process. The Coronavirus Vaccine procurement is being done centrally and each consignment will be tracked real-time until delivery to ensure it reaches those who need it most, the Union Health Minister said.

Dr. Vardhan said that these Committees are working on understanding the timelines of availability of various vaccines in the country, obtaining commitments from vaccine manufacturers to make available the maximum number of doses for India inventory and supply chain management and also on prioritization of high-risk groups. This is work in progress which will be completed by the time the vaccines are ready to ensure the swift roll-out of the immunization program.

Dr. Vardhan has also said that it is not possible to comment on the superiority of one vaccine over the other although he would ensure “that even if we have multiple vaccines available, they will all be safe and will elicit the requisite immune response against novel coronavirus”. The Union Health Minister said that all vaccines that have proven to be safe, immunogenic and efficacious in clinical trials outside India need to undergo bridging studies to prove their safety and immunogenicity in the Indian population as well although these studies can be conducted with much smaller sample size and end quickly.

Dr. Vardhan has said that the Centre was also working on plans for building capacities in HR, training, supervision, etc on a massive scale and roughly estimates to receive and utilize 400-500 million doses covering approximately 20-25 crore people by July 2021.