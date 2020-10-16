Coronavirus Vaccine tracker: UK holds talks to roll out Covid19 vaccine in December, WHO facing financial dilemma

Coronavirus COVID 19 vaccine tracker: In positive news, one of China's leading Covid-19 vaccine candidates has found to be safe as it has managed to trigger immune responses in a combined early and mid-stage human trials. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus Covid19 vaccine tracker: Around the world, nearly 200 potential coronavirus vaccines are in the development stage. While, there is no internationally approved vaccine against COVID-19, but the World Health Organisation (WHO) has estimated the “first shot” could be ready by end of 2020.

In the UK, the National Health Service (NHS) has started discussions with the British Medical Association (BMA) and others with an aim to roll out a potential COVID-19 vaccine in December 2020. There is a 50-50 chance of a vaccine being available in December. The deliberations were on regarding who will administer vaccines and who will receive it first, as per a Reuters report. Britain Prime Minister Boris Johnson has already said that there were hopeful signs that a Coronavirus vaccine would be secured. Johnson, however, cautioned that the country must be realistic as the availability of the vaccine could not be taken for granted, as per a Reuters report.

In positive news, one of China’s leading Covid-19 vaccine candidates has found to be safe as it has managed to trigger immune responses in a combined early and mid-stage human trials, researchers were quoted as saying by Reuters. The potential Coronavirus vaccine has been dubbed BBIBP-CorV. The experimental Covid-19 vaccine is being developed by the Beijing Institute of Biological Products which is a subsidiary of China National Biotec Group (CNBG). The potential COVID-19 vaccine has been granted approval an emergency inoculation program in China. BBIBP-CorV is one of at least 10 potential coronavirus vaccine candidates in the world to have entered Phase 3 clinical trials. Out of the total, four are by Chinese firms. While Phase 3 human trials of the BBIBP-CorV are still going on, a paper published in the medical journal the Lancet shows it did not cause any severe side effects.

Meanwhile, Chinese firm Sinovac Biotech is likely to commence late-stage trials of its coronavirus vaccine in the Philippines in November. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of the Philippines is expecting to receive the Chinese drug maker’s formal application for phase three clinical trials within two weeks and regulators will make a decision after their evaluation, FDA head Rolando Enrique Domingo said.

France’s Sanofi and US biotech firm Translate Bio has revealed that the results from pre-clinical trials of its experimental Coronavirus vaccine candidate “MRT5500” showed that it managed to induce a ‘favourable’ immune response in mice and monkeys.

Meanwhile, a question has arisen pertaining that who foots the bill if people in poor countries fall sick with unexpected side-effects from coronavirus vaccines? The WHO has so far left the question of financial claims unresolved as it seeks to ensure shots are fairly distributed around the world, according to confidential documents reviewed by Reuters and six people familiar with discussions.