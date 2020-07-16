Coronavirus COVID19 vaccine update: Oxford likely to announce major breakthrough; Russia, India, USA progress

Coronavirus COVID19 vaccine Russia, India, USA, Oxford update news: US-based Moderna has been working on a potential coronavirus vaccine candidate known as mRNA-1273. (Representative image by Reuters)

Coronavirus COVID19 vaccine Russia, India, USA, Oxford update news: After Russia, and US-based Moderna, positive news pertaining to the Coronavirus COVID19 vaccine could come today from Oxford-AstraZeneca! World Health Organization (WHO) has revealed that more than 150 potential vaccines for coronavirus are at different stages of development. So, around 23 vaccines have managed to reach the human trials phase. Meanwhile, state heads of eight countries – Canada, Tunisia, Spain, New Zealand, South Korea, Ethiopia, Sweden, and South Africa have sought fair distribution of Coronavirus vaccine when it is developed.

Coronavirus vaccine USA Moderna

US-based Moderna has been working on a potential coronavirus vaccine candidate known as mRNA-1273 in collaboration with Kaiser Permanente Washinton Health Research Institute. The phase I trials of Moderna began on March 16 and Moderna was the first organization to commence the clinical trial of the potential coronavirus vaccine candidate. An interim analysis has revealed that an immune response has been generated in participants of phase I clinical trials, as per a report published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Coronavirus vaccine UK Oxford AstraZeneca

The University of Oxford in collaboration with global biopharmaceutical firm AstraZeneca has been developing a potential coronavirus vaccine candidate ChAdOx1 nCoV-19. The vaccine candidate has entered the Phase III Human trials and results of the phase I are awaited. The good news is that results may come on Thursday, as per a report by ITV.

Coronavirus vaccine Russia

Russia has said that its “World’s first coronavirus covid19 vaccine” is ‘safe’. The Defence Ministry of that country has revealed that all the volunteers who were part of the human trials did not show “serious adverse events, health complaints, complications or side effects”. The defence ministry has revealed it expects clinical trials of the potential coronavirus vaccine will be fully completed by the end of July. Officials in Moscow earlier said that the “civil distribution” of the coronavirus vaccine could begin by mid-August and mass production in September.

Coronavirus vaccine India

India’s two indigenous coronavirus vaccine candidates have entered the human trials phase. COVAXIN is being developed by ICMR, Bharat Biotech, ICMR and NIV, Pune. Zydus Cadila has also begun Phase I trial for its vaccine.