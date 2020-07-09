Coronavirus vaccine: PM Narendra Modi makes statement on Covid-19 vaccine; Here’s what he said

PM Modi said that currently India accounts for the production of approximately 2/3rd of the vaccines needed for children across the world.

Covid-19 Vaccine: Emphasizing the role India can play in the development of the coronavirus vaccine, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said that India will play a crucial role in the development of the Covid-19 vaccine. Expressing optimism about India’s capability in meeting the world’s requirement of the vaccine after its development, PM Modi has said that India can meet the demand by scaling up the production of the vaccine.

“I’m certain that India will have an important role in developing and in scaling up production of the vaccine once it is discovered”, said PM Narendra Modi at India Global Week 2020.

PM Modi said that currently India accounts for the production of approximately 2/3rd of the vaccines needed for children across the world. Modi also pointed out the massive efforts being carried out by the Indian pharmaceutical companies to aid in the development and production of the Covid-19 vaccine.

“Vaccines made in India are responsible for 2/3rd of the vaccine needs of the world’s children. Today also our companies are active in international efforts for development and production of Covid-19 vaccines’’, PM Modi added to showcase the role India has played in the health and research field.

Commending the Indian pharmaceutical industry, PM Modi said that the ongoing coronavirus pandemic has once again shown that the situation can be used as an asset for the whole world and not just India. He said that the Indian pharma industry has played a key role in reducing the burden of healthcare for developing industries and by lowering the cost of medicines.

Notably, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has approved human clinical trials of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech. Earlier in the day, PM Modi interacted with NGOs from Varanasi who have worked in the battle against coronavirus. The PM had said that the country is in a better position to tackle the crisis due to the coronavirus.

The number of coronavirus cases has risen sharply in the country in the last few days and the national tally has breached the 7.5 lakh-mark while the number of people who have lost lives due to the coronavirus disease is in excess of 20,000-mark.