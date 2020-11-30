Coronavirus vaccine: People of India likely to get Covid-19 vaccine by March-April, says Health Minister Harsh Vardhan

Coronavirus vaccine in India: Earlier today, PM Modi had video conferences with three teams from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd Pune, Biological E Ltd Hyderabad, and Dr Reddy's Laboratories Ltd Hyderabad. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus vaccine: There is a possibility that people of India will start getting the Covid-19 vaccine by March and April, said Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan. He has also claimed that the Central government has a plan to administer the Coronavirus vaccine to 25 to 30 crore people by July and August. Dr. Vardhan’s statement has come even as Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a virtual meeting with three teams that have been working on the Coronavirus vaccine.

“In the first 3-4 months of the next year, there is a possibility that we will be able to provide vaccine to the people of the country. By July-August, we have a plan to provide vaccines to around 25-30 crore people and we are preparing accordingly,” Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan told media today.

Earlier today, PM Modi had video conferences with three teams from Gennova Biopharmaceuticals Ltd Pune, Biological E Ltd Hyderabad, and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd Hyderabad, the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) said. PM Modi appreciated the efforts being taken by the scientists and researchers of these companies to come out with a vaccine solution to tackle Covid-19. The potential of various platforms for vaccine development was also discussed, the PMO said in a statement.

PM Modi also exhorted the Gennova Biopharmaceuticals, Biological E, and Dr Reddy’s Laboratories to come out with their suggestions and ideas regarding regulatory processes and related matters. He also suggested that they should take extra efforts to inform the general public in simple language about the Coronavirus vaccine.

Meanwhile, the central government has announced the third stimulus package of Rs 900 Crore for the COVID-19 Vaccine Development Mission- “Mission COVID Suraksha”. The Department of Biotechnology (DBT) for Research and Development of Indian COVID-19 vaccines will receive this grant. A total of 10 vaccine candidates have been backed by the Department of Biotechnology so far at both academia and industry and as on date, 5 vaccine candidates are in human trials including the Russian Vaccine Sputnik-V with at least 3 more in advanced stages of preclinical to enter human trials in the country.