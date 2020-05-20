Coronavirus vaccine: Moderna vaccine’s phase 1 trial shows positive response, Phase 2 to follow soon

Moderna has announced its vaccine development plans have shown positive outcomes.

COVID-19: Moderna vaccine is now much talked about! Scientists across the world are racing against the time to develop a vaccine that can stop or at least check the menace of the Coronavirus that has killed more than 3 lac people in the world. After the vaccine development plan that was undergoing at the UK’s Oxford University failed to check the infection in monkeys, the world was dealt with another setback. But now, there is another set of news that can provide a sigh of relief to people looking for a vaccine against the Coronavirus.

A pharmaceutical company in the United States- Moderna has announced its vaccine development plans have shown positive outcomes. The vaccine has been given a working name as mRNA-1273. Moderna has said in its release that it has found conclusive positive results in 8 subjects out a 45-subject trial that had started on March 16, 63 days from sequence selection to Phase 1 study dosing.

Moderna has confirmed that the mRNA-1273 has succeeded in displaying a positive degree of the immune response in the first eight patients after entering the body. The participants were accordingly administered two doses of the vaccine. Two weeks after the second dose, even those at the lowest dose displayed ample antibodies.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) had completed the review of the Moderna’s Investigational New Drug (IND) application for mRNA-1273 on May 6. The FDA had granted Moderna the permission to proceed to a Phase 2 of mRNA-1273 trials. Moderna has stated that phase 2 o the vaccine trial will be followed very soon. Going ahead, On May 12, the FDA had granted mRNA-1273 Fast Track designation. The company has also revealed its planning for the Phase 3 study and said that they expect it to begin later this year in July.

The trials of mRNA-1273 are undergoing the watchful eyes of the U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID). The mRNA carries the genetic material that ultimately codes for Viral proteins. In mRNA-1273, mRNA specifically codes for SARS-CoV2’s spike protein. Spike protein is the most differentiated microscopic feature which also works as an appendage for the virus to enter and replicate in a human cell.

Any vaccine when injected into a human body works like pathogens that alert the body’s immunity to produce antibodies against the Virus and the functioning of mRNA-1273 is no different. mRNA in the vaccine being developed by the Moderna codes for the spike protein.