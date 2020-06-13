Coronavirus Vaccine Latest Updates: Moderna’s mouse study shows hope; final human trials in July

Several pharma companies across the world have joined hands in the search of COVID-19 vaccine. (Reuters Image/ File)

A recent study by Moderna Inc, a US-based biotechnology company, on six-week-old mice has shown its COVID-19 vaccine may not increase the risk of severe disease. The study also shows that one dose of the vaccine is likely to provide protection in fight against the deadly virus. The mice were given one or two shots of a variety of doses before exposing it to the virus. The vaccine has also appeared to protect against the infection by the pandemic in lungs and noses without evidence of toxic effects.

However, according to the data released by the US National Institutes of Allergy and Infectious Disease (NIAID) and Moderna, the study conducted on mouse is no guarantee that it will happen to humans too.

Several pharma companies across the world have joined hands in the search of COVID-19 vaccine. Companies such as Johnson & Johnson, Merck, Moderna, AstraZeneca, CanSino Biologics, Panacea etc are at the forefront in developing the vaccine.

Moderna Inc is set to start the final stage human trials of their vaccine to combat novel Coronavirus pandemic in July. The trials will be conducted on 30,000 participants. According to the biotech company, their primary endpoint is to prevent symptomatic Coronavirus, and their secondary endpoints include prevention of severe COVID-19 disease and prevention of infection by SARS-CoV-2.

Johnson and Johnson is likely to begin human trials in July. Meanwhile, scientists are also considering that vaccines for Tuberculosis and Polio may offer limited protection against the pandemic.

A total of 11,458 new Coronavirus cases were detected in India in the last 24 hours, taking the toll to 3,08,993. With the death toll at 8,884, India is now the fourth worst-hit nation by the pandemic.