Coronavirus Vaccine latest update: Eight COVID-19 vaccine candidates on clinical trial says WHO; check details

China, the US, and Germany have been leading when it comes to developing vaccines.

Coronavirus vaccine latest update: With the Coronavirus pandemic devastating lives as well as economies across the countries, finding out a cure to reduce this as much as possible has become imperative. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), as much as eight vaccine candidates have been admitted for the clinical trials of Coronavirus vaccine, ANI reported. That data cited by the WHO also revealed that another 110 are also under many stages of vaccine development.

The report further cited South China Morning Post and said while some countries are fighting battles to curb the transmission of the novel Coronavirus, health experts, institutions and pharmaceutical companies have been working on development of vaccines ever since the virus first broke out in China.

The report said currently, China, the US, and Germany have been leading when it comes to developing vaccines. The United States and China have also announced a tentative date by when they are hopeful of rolling out a vaccine for COVID-19. Zhang Wenhong, a Chinese health official has claimed that a successful vaccine that will prevent people from catching the deadly Coronavirus infection can be administered to humans by next year in March.

According to a report by the Global Times, Zhang said that some uncertainties are there when it comes to developing vaccines. MERS, SARS- the kinds of Coronaviruses have not seen any vaccine that has so far been reliable. He further added that if vaccines that are in process of making turn out to be effective, it should be circulated quickly and be available as soon as March 2021 to June next year. Even President of the United States Donald Trump had earlier made a statement that the US is also working on a vaccine which should be ready by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, the number of positive Coronavirus cases have crossed 4.4 million mark with the death of more than 3 lakh people across 216 countries.