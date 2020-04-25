  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus Vaccine: India’s Serum institute working with Oxford University to find Covid-19 vaccine

April 25, 2020

Terming Covid-19 as a blessing in disguise for the country's Make in India programme, Vardhan said that the country has huge scope to contribute in the field of medicine and research.

The Health minister also informed that the country’s medical institutions are working under the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) solidarity trials.

Union Health Minister Dr. Harsh Vardhan has said that the country has plans afoot to develop the vaccine for Covid-19 as early as possible. India’s Serum institute is collaborating with the researchers at the Oxford university to produce a vaccine for Covid-19 at the earliest, the minister said. The Health minister also informed that the country’s medical institutions are working under the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) solidarity trials to find the treatment for the virus.

India is partaking in the solidarity trials which are being conducted under the aegis of WHO, Dr. Vardhan said. He also added that a section of scientists and health institutions are working on the genetic sequencing of the virus.

Addressing the workers and party office bearers of the BJP, the minister said that India is one of the five countries in the world which have been able to isolate the virus and check its widespread transmission among the large population.

Apart from the preparation on the vaccine front, the country is also conducting many studies and research on various combinations of medicines which could treat Covid-19. Terming Covid-19 as a blessing in disguise for the country’s Make in India programme, Vardhan said that the country has huge scope to contribute in the field of medicine and research.

 

The Covid-19 virus has come as a blessing in disguise, in a way, for the Make in India programme of our country, Vardhan said. The minister also said that protection from the deadly virus is not rocket science and maintaining social distancing and hygiene will keep the virus away. He also emphasised on the importance of maintaining social distancing even inside our homes for the well being of the vulnerable members including old-age people, pregnant women and children. He also  appealed to people to comply with the lockdown guidelines issued by the government in the fight against Coronavirus.

