Coronavirus vaccine news update: COVID vaccine in 2020? Latest from India, Oxford, UK, Moderna, WHO

Coronavirus COVID vaccine India Oxford UK WHO Moderna Russia US News Update: Around 27 vaccines have managed to enter the human trials stage. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus COVID vaccine India Oxford UK WHO Moderna Russia US News Update: Coronavirus COVID vaccine can be available till early 2021, revealed top World Health Organization (WHO) official. Head of WHO’s emergency program Mike Ryan has said: “good progress” has been made by Researchers in developing potential Coronavirus COVID vaccine. However, their first use cannot be expected until early 2021, he said. Around the world, there are more than 165 potential coronavirus vaccines that are at different stages of development. Around 27 vaccines have managed to enter the human trials stage.

Oxford-AstraZeneca’s potential coronavirus vaccine candidate has produced a “strong immune response”. The large scale clinical trials for the third stage is taking place in Brazil and South Africa. Oxford scientists are confident of discovering a “safe, effective, and accessible vaccine against coronavirus.” A few days back Oxford researcher Sarah Gilbert said that end of 2020 rollout of vaccine is a “possibility” but not “certainty”.

India’s first indigenous COVID-19 Vaccine COVAXIN is being developed by Bharat Biotech, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) – National Institute of Virology (NIV). Phase I and II Human Clinical Trials of the vaccine are going on and results are expected in two to three months.

The Donald Trump administration in the US has said that the American governemnt will pay USD 1.95 billion to buy 100 million doses of Pfizer’s and German biotech firm BioNTech’s potential COVID-19 vaccine candidate. Pfizer-BioNTech is expected to start Phase III trials this month. Meanwhile, US-based Moderna is developing mRNA-1273 vaccine against coronavirus. Moderna has said that Time is of the essence to provide a vaccine against this pandemic virus. It will start late-stage human trials by July end.

Russia has already announced that it has developed “world’s first coronavirus vaccine” and claimed that the vaccine has been tested and it was found to be “safe”. Now, Prime Minister of Mikhail Mishustin has claimed that his country would produce a “reliable vaccine” against coronavirus by “the fall”. Mishustin has also revealed that 17 scientific organizations are working on more than 26 types of potential coronavirus vaccines. Notably, Fall 2020 will commence on September 22.