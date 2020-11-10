Coronavirus vaccine: India is training Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, other South Asian countries; here is why

This exercise by India came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted requests from neighbouring nations for human trials during the review meeting held on vaccine distribution, delivery, and administration. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus vaccine: India has started working and training doctors and regulators in South Asian countries keeping an eye on joint clinical trials of Coronavirus vaccine if required in the near future. The Government of India has deployed a specialist team to impart training to doctors and officials in countries like Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Bhutan, Myanmar, Nepal, and Sri Lanka, according to an Indian Express report.

The Government of India specialist team comprised researchers and scientists from the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and the Union Ministry of Science and Technology’s Department of Biotechnology. These eminent scientists and researchers were also part of the central government’s high-level expert group on vaccine administration, according to the IE report.

The specialist team emphasized holding phase 2 and phase 3 human trials of experimental Coronavirus vaccine candidate in the lines of regulatory mechanism in India. India has designed the digital and electronic content and training was given to Afghanistan, Nepal, Bhutan, Bangladesh, Myanmar, and Sri Lanka, the IE report said.

Why is India holding such an exercise?

With an aim to ensure seamless future collaborative human trials of the Covid-19 vaccine, the specialist team of ICMR and Union Ministry of Science and Technology’s Department of Biotechnology visited neighboring Bangladesh twice a week. With this exercise, India will have the option to look into procuring Coronavirus vaccine from these South Asian nations, the IE report said.

This exercise by India came after Prime Minister Narendra Modi highlighted requests from neighbouring nations for human trials during the review meeting held on vaccine distribution, delivery, and administration. PM Modi also emphasized reaching out to the world regarding the Covid-19 vaccine delivery mechanism.

India is part of tripartite arrangement of the World Health Organisation (WHO), Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), and Gavi, The Vaccine Alliance. As part of this agreement, the vaccine must be available to everyone when it is developed and manufactured.