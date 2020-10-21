Coronavirus vaccine in India: Here’s how govt plans to conduct vaccination drive; Check details

PM Modi had earlier this week stated that the government was working on developing a well-established system for vaccine delivery.

Coronavirus vaccine: Vaccine for COVID-19 not to be limited to unique digital health ID! As the need for a coronavirus vaccination drive increases in the country, people have been worried if the drive would be limited to those having a unique digital health ID under the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM). Addressing the concerns during the weekly briefings regarding COVID-19, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan assured everyone that multiple IDs would be used during the drive in order to ensure that no one is deprived of access to the vaccine, according to a report in IE.

The NDHM was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his Independence Day speech this year, and it has left many all over the nation confused about what it entails and how the sector would function in light of this.

A health ID is a one-stop number that would be linked to all the medical records of an individual, making it easier to consult different doctors. It is safe and efficient. So far, however, the facility has only been rolled out for Chandigarh, Ladakh, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, and Lakshadweep.

PM Modi had earlier this week stated that the government was working on developing a well-established system for vaccine delivery. He added that digital health IDs and digitised network would jointly ensure that the citizens are immunised to the disease, the report stated.

The report further quoted Bhushan as saying that the digital ecosystem being created under the NDHM is not presently making it mandatory for everyone to make a digital health ID. This is the reason why it would not make health IDs mandatory for getting vaccination, as it would deprive those who choose to not get the IDs at the moment.

He added that in cases where an individual does not have any other health ID, the digital ID would be used. Bhushan also stated that the process of getting vaccination would be similar to an electoral scenario and a list of prescribed IDs would be released before the drive so that no one has to skip vaccination for want of proper IDs.

The Health Secretary also stated that the Centre has so far received more than 7,000 suggestions on digital health ID’s data management policy. It could look at refining the policy suitably based on these comments, the report stated. He said that the data management policy of NDHM has been public for a month and the comments received by the government contain suggestions for data security and individual data privacy.

Meanwhile, Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) Director General Dr Balram Bhargava was quoted by the report as saying that there was a likelihood of removal of convalescent plasma therapy from the clinical management protocol for COVID-19 in the country. This, he said, was on the basis of the evidence from the largest clinical trial in the world, held in India.

He also said that discussions were also being held on the Solidarity Trial of the World Health Organisation (WHO). This trial concluded that four drugs, including Remdesivir and HCQ, do not have any impact on the hospitalised patients of COVID-19. These four drugs form a part of the treatment protocol in India.