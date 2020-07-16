Coronavirus vaccine: Bill Gates backs India to produce COVID-19 vaccine for world

Gates suggested that the efforts to reduce the coronavirus spread while making sure to meet the people’s demands for food and equipment will be crucial in times going ahead.

The Indian pharmaceutical industry which is racing against the time to produce vaccines against coronavirus infection has earned backing from one of the most influential voices in the field of philanthropy and businesses. Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates has placed his confidence in the Indian pharmaceutical companies to produce Covid-19 vaccines for the whole world, not just for India, PTI reported. Gates spoke highly of the capacity of the Indian pharma industry and said that India is the manufacturing hub of vaccines as more vaccines have been manufactured in India than in the rest of the world. He also pointed out the role of Serum Institute for being the largest supplier of vaccines for the healthcare systems across the world as well as Bio E and Bharat Biotech for their efforts in developing coronavirus vaccines.

Gates also raised the stake for India in the development of the coronavirus vaccine as a member of Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI) that has been set up to build vaccine development platforms on the global level.

Some highly important processes have been carried out in India and the pharma industry is working on the same levels and using its capacity it had used while working for the development of vaccines for other diseases in the past can really pave the way for coronavirus vaccine development, PTI reported Gates as saying in a documentary named ‘COVID-19: India’s War Against The Virus’ that will be premiered on Discovery Plus on July 17.

Dissecting the monumental challenges India has to deal with in its fight against coronavirus, Gates said that the twin crises of high population density in urban areas and the gigantic size of the country makes it really tough for the authorities to curb or manage the spread of coronavirus. Gates suggested that the efforts to reduce the coronavirus spread while making sure to meet the people’s demands for food and equipment will be crucial in times going ahead.