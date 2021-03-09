Coronavirus vaccine: 81.59 lakh healthcare workers, 1.01 crore frontline workers registered on Co-WIN till March 2, says Ashwini Choubey

The NEGVAC has prioritised next priority group for vaccination.

A total of 81.59 lakh healthcare workers and 1.01 crore frontline workers were registered on Co-WIN portal for anti-coronavirus vaccine till March 2, Minister of State for Health Ashwini Choubey informed the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday. On whether there is a plan regarding the completion of anti-coronavirus vaccination for the country, Choubey said it is an ongoing and dynamic process which is being expanded to include beneficiary groups as prioritised by the National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC).

“In view of the dynamic nature of COVID-19 pandemic and inclusion of new priority groups, no specific time frame can be indicated at present, for completion of vaccination,” he said in a written reply. As of March 2, a total of nine states and Union Territories have administered the 1st dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine to more than 90 per cent of the registered healthcare workers. These are Ladakh, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Jharkhand, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh, Odisha and Lakshadweep. Similarly, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Lakshadweep, Dadra & Nagar Haveli, Tripura, Odisha, Himachal Pradesh and Chhattisgarh have administered 1st dose to more than 70 per cent of the registered frontline workers, Choubey said.

The NEGVAC has prioritised next priority group for vaccination. These are persons above 60 years of age and persons aged between 45 to 59 years with one of the 20 listed comorbidities, he said. The vaccination for this priority group has begun across the country from March 1. In another reply, the minister said till March 3, a total of 8.45 lakh persons aged 60 years and above, and 1.04 lakh people aged 45-59 years with comorbidities have received 1st dose of anti-coronavirus vaccine.

The personal data of beneficiaries is collated on Co-WIN 2.0 and conforms to data security and confidentiality norms hence, the same is not available in public domain for specific individuals based on their name and designations, he said. The NEGVAC has also recommended persons above 50 years of age as a priority group for vaccination, to be taken up in the next phase, Choubey stated. He said vaccine is being provided free of cost at government COVID-19 Vaccination Centres (CVCs) while at private CVCs, vaccine is available at a ceiling cost of RS 250 per dose per person.