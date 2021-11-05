  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus vaccination: Over 8 lakh people in Pune due for 2nd dose

By: |
November 05, 2021 3:01 PM

Across Maharashtra there are 58 lakh beneficiaries who have only got one dose of their Covishield vaccine and are yet to turn up for their second dose.

The officials told the Indian Express that the vaccination will be completed with a renewed force post Diwali including the house-to-house vaccination drive.The officials told the Indian Express that the vaccination will be completed with a renewed force post Diwali including the house-to-house vaccination drive.

Even as the number of Coronavirus vaccine beneficiaries is increasing at a constant pace, the large number of people who are yet to get their second shot is becoming a huge challenge. In Pune alone, more than 8 lakh beneficiaries have their second Covishield dose due whereas close to one lakh people are yet to get their second dose of Covaxin dose, the Indian Express reported. Across Maharashtra there are 58 lakh beneficiaries who have only got one dose of their Covishield vaccine and are yet to turn up for their second dose. Similarly, 15 lakh people in the state remain to be administered with the second dose of Covaxin vaccine.

Dr Pradeep Vyas, who is the Additional Chief Secretary (health) in the state told the Indian Express that these beneficiaries have completed the mandatory interval between the two doses but are not coming forward for their second dose. The official also pointed out that these figures are dynamic and keep getting updated in real time. The number of beneficiaries in Mumbai who are yet to be administered with their second dose of Covishield vaccine is 5.5 lakh whereas those waiting for 2nd dose of Covaxin is 90, 675.

Related News

The share of eligible population which has been completely vaccinated in the cities of Mumbai and Pune is 60 percent and 51 percent respectively. The share of population which has been completely vaccinated in the state hovers around a mere 34 percent which is far away from the envisaged 100 percent target before the year ends. The number of beneficiaries who are yet to be vaccinated with the second dose is considerably high even in smaller cities of the state. In Nagpur, there are about 5.1 lakh beneficiaries who have not got the second dose of Covishield vaccine whereas over 32k beneficiaries are yet to be jabbed with the second dose of Covaxin.

The threat of Coronavirus is also far from neutralised as Mumbai, Pune, Ahmednagar, Thane and Raigad are the five cities that account for 76% of the active cases in the state. The officials told the Indian Express that the vaccination will be completed with a renewed force post Diwali including the house-to-house vaccination drive.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus vaccination Over 8 lakh people in Pune due for 2nd dose
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

US Stock Market

View All

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Covid-19: Breakthrough infections post-vaccination form majority of Kerala cases; symptoms mild
230 more test positive for Zika virus in Kanpur, tally reaches 66
3HPV vaccine prevents cervical cancer by 62% among women finds Lancet study