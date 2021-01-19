Coronavirus vaccination: Mumbai doctor reports adverse reaction after vaccine shot

More than 280 cases of adverse reaction to the Coronavirus vaccination have been reported in Maharashtra. (Representative image)

In another case of adverse reaction from the Coronavirus vaccine, a Mumbai based doctor has been admitted in the hospital 24 hours after he was vaccinated. Dr Jairaj Acharya, who is a doctor at the city’s V N Desai Hospital, complained of fever, dehydration, dizziness and loose motions hours after he got the shot at the hospital, the Indian Express reported. Dr Acharya had been vaccinated at the hospital on January 16 in the first round of coronavirus vaccination and within 24 hours of getting vaccinated he complained of an adverse reaction. V N Desai Hospital is one of the 10 designated Covid-19 vaccination centres in the city. A close source from the V N Desai Hospital told the Indian Express that the condition of the doctor was quite severe when he was admitted into the ICU at the hospital.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Suresh Kakani told the Indian Express that Dr Acharya had suffered from adverse reaction to the Covid-19 vaccine and he was admitted into the hospital as a precautionary measure. The doctors at the hospital, however, said that Dr Acharya was responding well to the treatment. Kakani also said that the doctor is also going to get discharged from the hospital today.

Dr Acharya who was contacted by the Indian Express also said that he was absolutely fine and was about to be discharged from the hospital today. He further said that nobody should be scared of getting vaccinated as the vaccines are absolutely safe. In the state of Maharashtra alone, more than 280 cases of adverse reaction to the Coronavirus vaccination have been reported.

The country has also reported two cases of death of people who had been recently vaccinated, however the health authorities have said that the cause of their death was not linked to Coronavirus vaccine. The Coronavirus vaccination drive in the state of Maharashtra had come to a halt after the Co-WIN digital software faced technical glitches at several vaccination centres in the state. The state government has decided to resume the Coronavirus vaccination drive from Tuesday with or without the Co-WIN digital software.