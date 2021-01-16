Coronavirus Vaccination LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi launches world’s largest vaccination programme via video conference

Coronavirus vaccine LIVE UPDATES: Trained personnel would be administering either Covishield and Covaxin.

Coronavirus vaccination in India LIVE UPDATES: After much anticipation, India is finally all set to begin the largest vaccination drive in the country from today, January 16. After having given regulatory approval to two vaccines earlier this month, the Centre asked all states and UTs, except Sikkim, to carry out a dry run for the vaccination drive, hoping to get all the hiccups out of the way before the first phase of vaccination campaign began. Now that the dry run has had a successful run, the first phase can be implemented, during which as many as 30 crore people would be vaccinated, including healthcare workers, frontline workers and people aged above 50 years.

Trained personnel would be administering either Covishield, which is a variant of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine and has been manufactured and tested by Pune’s Serum Institute in the country or the indigenous Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech along with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India’s nodal health agency spearheading the fight against COVID-19.

In the days leading up to the vaccination drive, batches of Covaxin and Covishield were transported to several cities across the country with the help of several airlines to ensure that things run smoothly when the drive begins.

