Coronavirus Vaccination LIVE UPDATES: PM Modi launches world’s largest vaccination programme via video conference

Coronavirus live updates: During the first phase, as many as 30 crore people would be vaccinated, including healthcare workers, frontline workers and people aged above 50 years.
Coronavirus vaccine LIVE UPDATES: Trained personnel would be administering either Covishield and Covaxin.
Coronavirus vaccination in India LIVE UPDATES: After much anticipation, India is finally all set to begin the largest vaccination drive in the country from today, January 16. After having given regulatory approval to two vaccines earlier this month, the Centre asked all states and UTs, except Sikkim, to carry out a dry run for the vaccination drive, hoping to get all the hiccups out of the way before the first phase of vaccination campaign began. Now that the dry run has had a successful run, the first phase can be implemented, during which as many as 30 crore people would be vaccinated, including healthcare workers, frontline workers and people aged above 50 years.
Trained personnel would be administering either Covishield, which is a variant of Oxford-AstraZeneca’s vaccine and has been manufactured and tested by Pune’s Serum Institute in the country or the indigenous Covaxin, developed by Bharat Biotech along with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), India’s nodal health agency spearheading the fight against COVID-19.
In the days leading up to the vaccination drive, batches of Covaxin and Covishield were transported to several cities across the country with the help of several airlines to ensure that things run smoothly when the drive begins.
Highlights
PM Narendra Modi has launched pan-India vaccination drive. "Everyone was asking as to when the vaccine will be available. It is available now. I congratulate all the countrymen on this occasion," PM Narendra Modi said. (ANI)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi to launch the pan-India rollout of COVID-19 vaccination drive shortly, through video conference. (ANI)
From making bed arrangements to training staff, contingency measures have been taken by hospitals in Delhi to address the situation if any adverse effects are found in a person after administering a dose of COVID-19 vaccine, authorities at various facilities said on Friday. The vaccination roll-out is set to begin from Saturday across the country, and 81 sites in Delhi have been chosen for the exercise. These centres, with nearly an even split of government and private hospitals, include six central government facilities - AIIMS, Safdarjung Hospital, RML Hospital, Kalawati Saran Children Hospital and two ESI hospitals. (PTI)
The Jammu and Kashmir government has used helicopters to ferry COVID-19 vaccines to snow-bound and far-flung areas as the vaccination process will kick-start on Saturday morning across the Union territory. "We are using choppers to ferry COVID vaccines in snow-cut and far-flung areas, wherever there is need. Today ,we airlifted COVID vaccines to Gurez area," Financial Commissioner, Health and Medical education department, Atal Dulloo told reporters on Friday night. (PTI)
The Odisha government is in readiness to vaccinate as many as 16,100 health care workers on Saturday at 161 sites spread across the state, officials said. The inoculation drive will begin in all the centres as soon as Prime Minister Narendra Modi launches the vaccination programme at 10.30 am on Saturday, a senior health department official said. (PTI)