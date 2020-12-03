  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus vaccination in India: How a vaccine reaches the common man

New Delhi | December 3, 2020 1:05 PM

Coronavirus vaccination in India: For the purpose of the Universal Immunisation Programme, India has a 28,000-unit cold storage network.

It must be mentioned that the Central government has said that it would announce details of the Covid-19 vaccination and distribution framework after consultations with all stakeholders.

Coronavirus Covid-19 vaccination: The vaccine goes through several stages – identification, development, mass-production, and transportation. With several vaccines announcing positive efficacy rates, questions in India right now are when will we get a vaccine and how Coronavirus vaccine will travel from factory unit to syringe, according to an Indian Express report.

Transportation of Coronavirus from manufacturing unit to health centre will be absolutely pivotal as vaccines, in general, are required to keep at mentioned temperatures to retain effectiveness. Excessive heat, cold can cause a detrimental impact on any vaccine.

For the purpose of the Universal Immunisation Programme, India has a 28,000-unit cold storage network. At present, no company can transport vaccines that require – 25 degrees celsius. However, researchers are working on a number of Covid vaccines that suit temperatures in India, the IE report says.

The Central government has started the identification process of cold chain storage facilities given that the scale of the Covid-19 vaccination procedure will be never seen before.

The cold chain for immunization consists of a series of storage and transport links, all of which are designed to store a vaccine at a specific temperature. Vaccines from a vaccine manufacturer are transported in refrigerated trucks to the airport and then vaccines are kept in ice-packed thermocol boxes in the air cargo. It must be noted that any disruption of the cold chain in transit might reduce the potency of the vaccine. After vaccines are shipped via air cargo, items are kept at the Government Medical Store Depots. Then vaccines are taken to state and district stores. From there, vaccines are taken to primary health centers and community healthcare center.

It must be mentioned that the Central government has said that it would announce details of the Covid-19 vaccination and distribution framework after consultations with all stakeholders. We are all hoping for a safe and effective vaccine in India that will be administered to the people of the country.

