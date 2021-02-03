Coronavirus vaccination drive: 7,365 people get COVID-19 jabs in Delhi; frontline workers up next

Coronavirus vaccination drive: As many as 6,377 health care workers got Covishield jabs at 150 centres of the Delhi government, while 988 got Covaxin jabs at 33 sites in central government-run hospitals.
Vaccines were administered at 183 centres. Each centre has a target of 100 vaccinations per day, a Delhi government official said. (Representational image; PTI Photo)
A total of 7,365 people — around 40 per cent of targeted beneficiaries — were administered vaccine against coronavirus in Delhi on Wednesday, officials said.
Seventeen cases of adverse events following immunisation (AEFI) were reported during the day, they said.