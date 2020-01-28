Coronavirus updates: Three suspected cases isolated at Delhi’s RML hospital, 106 deaths in China

Coronavirus updates: Over 100 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus-related illness in China and over 4,200 confirmed cases have been reported from that country.

Believed to be started in China’s Wuhan province, deadly Coronavirus has now spread to almost a dozen countries including the United States, Japan and South Korea. Major International airports in India are on high alert and are screening passengers coming from China and other countries. Four people are kept in observation for a suspected case of coronavirus in Hyderbad and three in Delhi’s Ram Manohar Lohia hospital.

Over 100 people have lost their lives due to coronavirus-related illness in China and over 4,200 confirmed cases have been reported from that country. Overseas confirmed cases have been reported from Thailand were seven people tested positive, three each from Japan, Malaysia, South Korea, France and the United States, four each from Singapore and Australia, two from Vietnam and one each from Nepal and Sri Lanka.

The World Health Organisation in its latest report on Coronavirus’s lates situation said that there was a very high risk of the virus in China, high at the regional and the global level. China New Year Festival holidays have been extended till February 2 to prevent reverse migration of millions of migrants. Universities, schools and kindergartens across China will postpone the opening of the new semester until further notice.

