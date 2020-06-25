Coronavirus Live Updates: Delhi replaces Mumbai as worst-affected city; Bangalore wards under lockdown

Coronavirus Live Updates: Bangalore, Mumbai and Delhi continue to witness surge in Covid19 cases.

Coronavirus Live News: Covid19 cases in India have crossed 4.5 lakh mark even as the number of Covid19 recovered patients is nearing 2.6 lakh. Karnataka’s Bengaluru is witnessing a sudden rise in cases and the state’s Health Minister B Sriramulu has hinted that if this trend continues, there might be a complete lockdown in Bangalore soon. Health Minister visited Bangalore’s KC General Hospital and said, “As cases in Bengaluru continue to rise in the last few days and the trend continues, Bengaluru might be put under lockdown yet again.” He added that a final decision will be taken only after CM B S Yediyurappa and experts nod only.

Apart from Bangalore, coronavirus cases continue to rise in major cities like Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai. In India, there are 1,83,022 coronavirus active cases, so far 2,58,6840 patients have been cured or discharged. 14,476 people have died due to the highly contagious disease and one has been migrated, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

Meanwhile, Delhi has crossed Mumbai’s coronavirus tally and has replaced the maximum city as the worst-affected in the country. While, Delhi’s coronavirus case tally is 70,390, Mumbai’s figures stand at 69,528. However, Mumbai has a higher positivity rate of 23.2 per cent as compared to Delhi 16.7 per cent. Apart from this, Delhi also has recorded fewer covid 19 deaths – 2,365 compared to Mumbai’s 3,964.