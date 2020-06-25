Coronavirus Live Updates: Delhi replaces Mumbai as worst-affected city; Bangalore wards under lockdown

Coronavirus Live News: Covid19 cases in India have crossed 4.5 lakh mark even as the number of Covid19 recovered patients is nearing 2.6 lakh. Karnataka’s Bengaluru is witnessing a sudden rise in cases and the state’s Health Minister B Sriramulu has hinted that if this trend continues, there might be a complete lockdown in Bangalore soon. Health Minister visited Bangalore’s KC General Hospital and said, “As cases in Bengaluru continue to rise in the last few days and the trend continues, Bengaluru might be put under lockdown yet again.” He added that a final decision will be taken only after CM B S Yediyurappa and experts nod only.
Apart from Bangalore, coronavirus cases continue to rise in major cities like Delhi, Chennai and Mumbai. In India, there are 1,83,022 coronavirus active cases, so far 2,58,6840 patients have been cured or discharged. 14,476 people have died due to the highly contagious disease and one has been migrated, as per data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.
Meanwhile, Delhi has crossed Mumbai’s coronavirus tally and has replaced the maximum city as the worst-affected in the country. While, Delhi’s coronavirus case tally is 70,390, Mumbai’s figures stand at 69,528. However, Mumbai has a higher positivity rate of 23.2 per cent as compared to Delhi 16.7 per cent. Apart from this, Delhi also has recorded fewer covid 19 deaths – 2,365 compared to Mumbai’s 3,964.
Highlights
In Karnataka, students writing their Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC) exams have started arriving at a school in Bengaluru as the exam commences today amid COVID-19 pandemic. Students are being provided with mask, sanitiser. Temperature of all students is being monitored using a temperature gun, as per ANI report.
Himachal Pradesh has recorded 31 new COVID-19 cases. The coronavirus tally in the state rose to 807, officials told PTI.
India recorded 465 deaths on Wednesday taking the death toll to 14,476. As the deaths keep piling up India will soon cross the 15,000-mark, becoming only the eighth country in the world to record over 15,000 deaths. While cases in the country have been growing fast, deaths have been growing faster during the last one month. Cases have grown at 4.1 per cent daily since the government announced Unlock 1.0, deaths have increased by 5.1 per cent during this period. It doesn’t help that four cities—Delhi, Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Mumbai—account for 56 per cent of India’s deaths, and their ratio in the country’s deaths has only increased. A month ago, these four cities held a 50 per cent share in country’s deaths. READ MORE
Nainital High Court yesterday asked Uttarakhand government to file a reply in the matter of deduction of a day's salary of state government employees and employees of state corporations and bodies every month for Chief Minister's relief fund till the end of financial year 2020-21, in the wake of COVID-19, as per ANI report.
A coalition of over 100 healthcare specialists have come together to launch Swasth, a nationwide telemedicine platform for Corona care, which digitally connects citizens to the best doctors and wellness providers. The mobile app-based service leverages India’s technology prowess to deliver equal and affordable healthcare to 1.3 billion people, cutting across geographical and income divides. Read Full Report
The Uttarakhand Ayurved Department will issue a notice to Patanjali seeking an explanation on how the firm got the permission to make Covid-19 medicine kits. “As per Patanjali’s application, we issued them licence. They did not mention coronavirus, we only approved licence for immunity booster, cough and fever,” news agency ANI reported quoting a licence officer at the department. Read Full Report
Followed by the approval from the Drug Controller General of India (DCGI) to market Covifor, the generic of Remdesivir, Hetero Healthcare on Wednesday said it was all set to deliver the first set of 20,000 vials in two lots of 10,000 vials. One set will be immediately supplied to both corporate and government hospitals in Hyderabad, Delhi, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra; while the other lot will be supplied to Kolkata, Indore, Bhopal, Lucknow, Patna, Bhubaneshwar, Ranchi, Vijayawada, Cochin, Trivandrum and Goa within a week’s time to meet the emergency requirements. Read Full Report