Coronavirus Updates Delhi: 20 coronavirus hotspots sealed; Check list here

Sanitation drive being conducted at Shahjahanabad Apartments in Dwarka Sector 11. (Image: ANI)

Coronavirus in Delhi: Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Wednesday announced that 20 hotspots have been identified in Delhi and these areas will be cordoned off to stop the spread of coronavirus-induced COVID-19. The move by the Delhi government came soon after 15 districts of Uttar Pradesh were sealed till further notice.

Here is a list of 20 hotspots in Delhi, as reported by news agency ANI.

House number 141-180, Gali number 14, Kalyan Puri 3 streets in Khichripur Mansara Apartment in Vasundhra Enclave Vardhman Apartments Gali number 9, Pandav Nagar Mayurdhwaj Apartments Gali number 4, House numbers J-3/115-108, Krishan Kunj Extension Gali number 4, House numbers J-3/101-107, Krishan Kunj Extension Markaz Masjid and Nizamuddin Basti G and D blocks of Nizamuddin West area B block, Jahangirpuri Gali number 5, House numbers A-176 to A-189, West Vinod Nagar J, K, L and H pockets in Dilshad Garden G, H and J blocks, Old Seemapuri F-70 to F-90, Dilshad Colony Pratap Khand, Jhilmil Colony Entire street affected by COVID-19 near Gandhi Park, Malviya Nagar Entire street affected by COVID-19 of Gali No 6, L-1 Sangam Vihar Shahjahanabad Society, Plot number 1, Sector 11, Dwarka Bengali Market near Connaught Place and Sadar area

Apart from this, the Delhi government also made it compulsory for all to wear masks when stepping out of their houses, and those flouting this order would be penalised, Deputy CM Sisodia told ANI on Wednesday.

Delhi has so far witnessed 669 cases of COVID-19, of which 93 cases were reported on Wednesday. Apart from that, nine deaths have taken place in Delhi due to the infection. Moreover, all of the cases that tested positive on Wednesday were linked to the Markaz Masjid event in Nizamuddin, which has also led to a rapid spike in the cases across India.

The entire country is in a nation-wide lockdown till April 14. The Centre is also holding meetings to discuss whether the lockdown should be extended or not. Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday held a meeting with leaders of all parties, and according to the statements of some of the leaders, he gave “clear indications” that the 21-day lockdown will be extended.