Coronavirus updates: Check latest Coronavirus cases, testing facility near you through this govt website

Coronavirus website: Government portals made for the latest Coronavirus updates! The government of India’s National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has come up with a new portal that will provide updates about the novel Coronavirus in India. NDMA has taken assistance from Esri India who is a Geographic Information System (GIS) technology solution provider. The website offers information in the form of graphics as well as maps. We have listed out a few insights that this NDMA’s website can help you with.

NDMA website: Key takeaways

The number of COVID-19 positive cases: Those who are seeking information on the current number of Coronavirus cases that there in India, the website displays the information on the top left corner. It provides data on confirmed cases, recovery cases along with death toll within the country.

Not only India’s details, the website also displays the number of confirmed cases, recovery cases and deaths globally as well.

It also provides data of confirmed cases state wise. When a user selects a state on the map, the data relevant to that state appears.

Information on testing labs: If a user wants to know about the facilities that are testing for the Coronavirus, the website has given the names of facilities under state-wise data.

Apart from this, NDMA has provided all the latest updates and information/ tweets by the Indian government, NDMA and World Health Organisation (WHO).

The users can visit the website by clicking on the link: https://gis.ndma.gov.in/arcgis/apps/sites/#/data

Meanwhile in India, the number of COVID-19 positive cases have been more than 700. According to the data by NDMA website, the number of people who have recovered from the deadly Coronavirus is 44 while 18 people have died fighting the infection. Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a nationwide lockdown for 21 days. The lockdown was imposed from March 25 and will remain till April 14, 2020.