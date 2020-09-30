Coronavirus update: Welcome relief for Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu as COVID-19 growth rate dips significantly

Coronavirus India update: Throughout the month of September, Bihar reported less than 2,000 cases per day. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus cases in India: India has been witnessing a decline in per day Coronavirus cases. The number of single-day Coronavirus infections has dropped from over 90,000 cases earlier this month to around 80,000. The slowdown has happened notwithstanding the fact that the number of COVID-19 testing has remained at the same level. The significant decline in Coronavirus growth rates has been reported in Bihar, Tamil Nadu, and Andhra Pradesh.

Throughout the month of September, Bihar reported less than 2,000 cases per day. Kerala has replaced Bihar the list of top 10 states with maximum caseloads. Tamil Nadu has shown a remarkable turnaround in flattening the curve of Coronavirus growth in terms of daily fresh cases. Throughout the month of September, Tamil Nadu has reported daily new Coronavirus cases in a range of 5,000 to 6,000. Karnataka has overtaken Tamil Nadu in confirmed cases on Tuesday, as per a report in The Indian Express.

Andhra Pradesh was reporting over 10,000 cases per day till the second week of September. The stat is the second-worst affected after Maharashtra. However, from the middle of September, Andhra Pradesh has managed to contain daily cases near 6,000. In just three weeks, Andhra Pradesh witnessed a drop in active coronavirus cases from 1,00,000 to 60,000 now, The Indian Express report says.

Andhra Pradesh has 59,435 active Coronavirus cases along with 6,22,136 cured cases and 5,780 deaths. Bihar has 32,539 active Coronavirus cases, 1,68,025 recovered cases, and 894 deaths. Tamil Nadu has 46,281 active Coronavirus cases, 5,36,209 cured cases, and 9453 deaths, according to data shared by the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on September 30.

Tamil Nadu and Bihar are now growing at less than one per cent per day. Andhra Pradesh is about to reach the mark. While Kerala is the fastest-growing state right now, Karnataka has been witnessing a surge in COVID19 cases in the second half of September.