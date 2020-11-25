Coronavirus update: PM Narendra Modi lists out 5-point agenda before Covid-19 vaccination

Coronavirus Covid-19 vaccine in India: PM Modi told Chief Ministers to maintain regular monitoring of state Level Steering Committee and State and District Level Task Force.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi chaired a meeting with Chief Ministers to review Coronavirus pandemic situation and discuss strategy regarding the Covid-19 vaccination programme. PM Modi reviewed the status and preparedness of Coronavirus management mechanism. While the special focus was on eight states, PM Modi talked about modalities pertaining to Coronavirus vaccine delivery, distribution and role of the administration. He exhorted the Chief Ministers to continue to focus on the fight against Covid-19 and ensure that each and every life is saved. PM Modi also made clear that the priority of the Central and state governments will be to provide Coronavirus vaccine to every citizen of this country.

Eight high focus Coronavirus affected states

Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a high-level meeting with Chief Ministers of all states and Union Territories (UTs) through video conferencing. However, during the meeting special focus was on eight states. These states were West Bengal, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Kerala, Chhattisgarh, Maharashtra, Delhi, and Haryana.

Health Infrastructure

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has asserted that the pandemic situation in India has been better than many other nations in terms of case fatality rate and recovery rate because the country dealt with the situation with concerted efforts. However, PM Modi has emphasized on augmentation of treatment and testing network in the country. PM Modi said efforts are being made to turn district hospitals and medical colleges “self-sufficient” in terms of the oxygen generation. He said that 160 new oxygen plants are being established.

Four stages of people’s response to Covid

PM Modi focused on people’s reaction to the Coronavirus pandemic. He said that four stages of the citizen’s response have been observed so far. The first stage denotes public’s fear and panic, the second stage was all about doubts and fear of the virus, the third stage was acceptance and alertness among the general public and the fourth stage indicates people developing a false sense of security leading to negligence as recovery rate increases. PM Modi has said the need of the hour is to increase awareness about the threat that the virus still holds. He said there are states where the trend of increase in infection rate has been witnessed and cautioned chief ministers to maintain alacrity and keep running awareness campaign.

Covid-19 testing, the fatality rate

PM Modi said that the administration must increase the RT-PCR method of Coronavirus testing. Apart from this state must continue to monitoring Covid-19 infected patients especially those who are in home isolation, PM Modi said adding that there should be better-equipped health centres at village and community level. PM Modi has set a target of bringing down Fatality Rate below 1 per cent.

Covid-19 Vaccination

PM Modi has asked the state governments to ensure that all levels of administration will have to work in tandem to make the Covid-19 vaccination drive smooth, sustained and systematic. The issues such as priority of vaccination, keeping additional cold chain storages ready have been discussed with the state governments, PM Modi said.

PM Modi told Chief Ministers to maintain regular monitoring of state Level Steering Committee and State and District Level Task Force. He said that warned that rumours about side effects of vaccines will be spread and administrations must be ready to tackle them. He advised that state governments must include students of NCC and NSS, civil society and media in the awareness drive.