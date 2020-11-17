  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus update: Some masks likely to cause skin issues; Here is what experts advise

New Delhi | November 17, 2020 4:23 PM

Coronavirus update: Dr Schmidlin and Dr Dhamija have pointed out that common allergens are found in elastic bands and other components of face masks.

Mask has virtually become a symbol of our resistance against the prevalent Coronavirus pandemic. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus update: Mask has virtually become a symbol of our resistance against the prevalent Coronavirus pandemic. While, covering the face with masks is the mandatory exercise in the present situation, there are side effects, scientists and experts have claimed. Among the associated problems pointed out by experts, skin damage, allergies are common and some even claimed that even some maks do contain allergies, as per Indian Express report.

These points were raised during the American College of Allergy, Asthma and Immunology’s (ACAAI) annual scientific meeting which was held virtually last week. University of Cincinnati expert Dr Yashu Dhamija has depicted the issues faced by patients in a paper submitted during the meet. The patient was a 60-year-old and had several skin conditions such as chronic nasal allergies, contact dermatitis, and adult-onset eczema. However, these were under control in April 2020. However, once the man started wearing masks, new symptoms started appearing. Dhamija also pointed out that rashes were visible in areas that were covered by the elastic part of the face-mask. Dhamija has recommended that people must wear those masks which do not have a rubber or elastic part, the Indian Express reported quoting a statement issued by the ACAAI.

Dhamija revealed that the initial medication did not provide the man any relief. However, when doctors realized that allergies flared in April since the time he started wearing masks and rashes appeared in the areas that were in contact with the elastic part, the patient was advised dye-free masks that do not have elastic and is made of cotton. Once the patient started wearing this type of mask, the situation improved, co-author of the paper Dr Kristin Schmidlin was quoted as saying by IE.

Dr Schmidlin and Dr Dhamija have pointed out that common allergens are found in elastic bands and other components of face masks. Both of the experts advised that people who are already suffering from skin allergies must consult with their allergist. Allergists can perform several tests to detect specific components in face masks that have the capacity to trigger symptoms.

