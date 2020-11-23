Coronavirus Update: Rajasthan, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh registering record increase in cases, central teams dispatched to over 7 states

Haryana also recorded over 3000 cases on Sunday for the first time. (Representative image)

Amidst the rising number of Coronavirus cases from different states in the country, the centre has dispatched central teams to the state of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh to coordinate the Covid-19 efforts with the respective state governments. The recent increase in the Covid`-19 cases is being observed in those states which had been reporting fewer number of cases like Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan and Punjab before some weeks while the worst affected states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Andhra Pradesh are registering stagnation in the number of cases, the Indian Express reported.

Delhi and Kerala, the two states which are pushing up the total Covid-19 tally in the country substantially for the past few weeks, also appear to have left their peaks behind and are registering a decline in daily cases. As far as the absolute number of cases goes the states like Haryana, Punjab, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are still reporting far less cases than say Maharashtra but recent increase in these states is concerning as they were reporting far less number of cases earlier. This is why the central government has sent its teams to these states to control the situation before it goes out of hand.

In addition to UP, Punjab and Himachal Pradesh, the government had recently also sent central teams to Rajasthan, Gujarat, Haryana and Chhattisgarh as well. The daily growth of Coronavirus cases in the country is at 0.45 percent. The active number of Coronavirus cases in the country which also indicates the stress on the healthcare facilities had been consistently declining from the peak of 10.17 lakh patients on September 19 to reach the present 4.4 lakh mark. However, the number of active cases slightly rose in two of the last three days due to the surge in the number of cases in Delhi, Kerala, West Bengal along with smaller states like Rajasthan, Himachal Pradesh and Punjab.

The biggest rise in the number of active cases has been recorded in the state of Rajasthan over the past two weeks with an increase of 5600 patients followed by Haryana, M.P, and Himachal Pradesh. On Sunday, the state of Rajasthan also registered a record number of 3260 Coronavirus cases since the outbreak of the disease. Similarly, the hill state of Himachal Pradesh which had been recording the cases in the range of 400-450 till two weeks ago has suddenly started recording over 600 cases everyday for the past fortnight. Haryana also recorded over 3000 cases on Sunday for the first time.