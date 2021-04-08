  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus update: PM Narendra Modi takes second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS

By: |
April 8, 2021 7:57 AM

He had taken his first jab on March 1 at the hospital.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi"Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on CoWin.gov.in," PM Narendra Moti tweeted.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday took second dose of COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS here, and asked those eligible for the shot to take it soon to defeat the virus.

He had taken his first jab on March 1 at the hospital.

Related News

“Got my second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at AIIMS today. Vaccination is among the few ways we have, to defeat the virus. If you are eligible for the vaccine, get your shot soon. Register on CoWin.gov.in,” he tweeted.

The prime minister also posted a picture of his receiving the jab.

Modi has taken Covaxin, India’s homegrown vaccine developed by Bharat Biotech.

Official sources said the two nurses who administered the vaccine to the prime minister on Thursday are P Niveda from Puducherry and Nisha Sharma from Punjab.

Niveda was also involved in administering him the first shot on March 1.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

CoronavirusCovid VaccineCovid-19Narendra ModiPrime Minister
  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus update PM Narendra Modi takes second dose of Covid-19 vaccine at AIIMS
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related Articles

Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Vaccination at workplace allowed from April 11
2Centre writes to Maharashtra, Punjab and Delhi govts flagging below-par vaccination of beneficiaries
3Rare blood clot risk: UK agency says under-30s to be offered non-AstraZeneca vaccine