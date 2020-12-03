Coronavirus update: No night curfew in Delhi for now, AAP government tells High Court

The Delhi government said that it has taken a considered view after assessing the situation. (Photo source: IE)

Even though there was concern over rising Coronavirus infections in the past few weeks, the Delhi government on Thursday informed the High Court here that it is not going to impose a night curfew in the city. The Aam Aadmi Party-led government said that it has taken a considered view after assessing the Coronavirus situation, ANI reported.

“The Delhi government has taken a considered view, after assessing the situation, to not impose night curfew for now,” reads the status report submitted before the court as reported by ANI.

The submission was made a week after the HC bench of Justices Hima Kohli and Subramonium Prasad directed the Delhi government to ‘immediately’ take a decision on night curfew and implement it without delay.

In a status report filed in the High Court, the Delhi government said that an order has been issued asking to maintain the status quo till December 3 with regard to activities that have been restricted and permitted in the city.

“So the government will not allow any new activity till December 31,” the Delhi government, which was represented by senior advocate Sandeep Sethi and additional standing counsel Satyakam, said.

Meanwhile, the court has directed the Arvind Kejriwal dispensation to focus on ‘testing and tracing’ in order to deal with the number of coronavirus infections in Delhi. The bench said that the time taken to declare coronavirus test results should be brought down to within 24 hours. At present, the results are declared in around 48 hours or even more.

The bench said that the results can be sent to people on their mobile numbers and it can be updated on the website later. The suggestions by the bench came while hearing a plea by advocate Rakesh Malhotra, who sought to increase the number of coronavirus testing in Delhi.