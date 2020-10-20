  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus update: New lab testing procedure for detection of ‘neutralising’ antibodies to fight COVID-19

By:
New Delhi | October 20, 2020 4:52 PM

The new 'assay'-based test showed that, overall, ICU patients produced the highest concentration of antibodies which can be categorised 'neutralizing'.

coronavirus testing lab, covid19 testing lab, covid19 test, coronavirus testing, antibodiesThe new 'assay'-based test showed that, overall, ICU patients produced the highest concentration of antibodies which can be categorised 'neutralizing'. (Reuters)

Coronavirus update: Ohio State University’s scientsts develop a new lab testing procedure for detecting ‘neutralising’ antibodies! In the time of the Coronavirus pandemic, households have become familiar with terms such as seroprevalence surveys, herd community, and covid19 vaccine. All these are linked with one key aspect – antibodies. A Coronavirus infected patient develops antibodies after recovering. However, the development of antibodies does not reveal the level of immunity that the human body has achieved. Some antibodies have the capacity to protect the human body from the deadly disease but a few can be detrimental, as per the Indian Express report.

Now, a group of scientists at Ohio State University has developed a new lab testing procedure. The new lab testing procedure will help detect antibodies. The device will help particularly identify” the ‘neutralising’ antibodies. These ‘neutralising’ antibodies provide protection against infection of cells. Dr. Shan-Lu Liu of the Ohio State University said in a statement that at present antibodies can be detected but the existing procedure can not reveal whether those are “neutralizing antibodies” or not. The existing procedure only reveals the level of antibodies someone has.

Dr. Liu is the senior author of the research paper that describes the new method in a journal JCI Insight. Liu said that their ‘assay’ monitors and examines whether antibodies are potentially protective or not. This means these antibodies can prevent a patient from getting reinfected and block viral replication, Dr. Liu said.

The new ‘assay’-based test showed that, overall, ICU patients produced the highest concentration of antibodies which can be categorised ‘neutralizing’. However, healthcare workers and convalescent plasma donors had the lowest level of antibodies.

Liu said the study showed that the higher the antibody levels are produced when the disease becomes more severe. This observation also reveals that even after infection, a wide spectrum of different antibody levels exists. Liu said that the study could be used to ascertain whether antibodies have been formed in any individual who has had contacts with Covid-19 or not.

