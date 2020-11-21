Coronavirus update: Maharashtra reports 5,760 new COVID-19 cases, 62 deaths

Maharashtra's COVID-19 tally is as follows: Positive cases 17,74,455, new cases 5,760, death toll 46,573, discharged 16,47,004, active cases 79,873, people tested so far 1,01,20,470.

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 5,760 fresh COVID-19 cases, taking the count of infections to 17,74,455, a health department official said.

With 62 people succumbing to the infection, the cumulative toll reached 46,573, he said.

A total of 4,088 patients were discharged in the day, raising the tally of recoveries to 16,47,004, the official said, adding that the state is now left with 79,873 active cases.

Mumbai city reported 1,093 fresh cases, pushing the cumulative count to 2,74,579 while the number of fatalities mounted by 17 to 10,656.

The state has so far conducted 1,01,20,470 tests.

The Mumbai division, which consists of Mumbai city and satellite towns, reported 1,977 new cases, raising the total count to 6,15,499. A total of 18,485 people have died so far in the region, the official said.

The number of cases in the Pune division stood at 4,44,534 and deaths at 10,493, he said.

Nashik division’s cumulative case tally stood at 2,38,660 and fatalities at 4,470, he said.

Kolhapur division has reported 1,12,172 cases and 3,900 deaths until now, while Aurangabad division’s case tally stood at 66,169 and death count at 1,678.

Latur division has reported 73,149 cases so far and 2,236 fatalities.

Akola division has 56,439 cases while 1,332 people have succumbed to the viral infection until now.

Nagpur division has 1,65,857 infections and 3,819 fatalities, the official informed.

