Coronavirus update: India’s Covid-19 tally crosses 46-lakh mark with record single-day spike of 97,570 new cases

September 12, 2020 10:38 AM

The total number of coronavirus cases mounted to 46,59,984, while the death toll climbed to 77,472 with 1,201 people succumbing to the infection in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Coronavirus update, india covid 19 tally, covid 19 cases in india, covid 19 fatility rate, covid 19 death toll in india, covid 19 pandemic, latest news on coronavirus outbreakIndia’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and it went past 40 lakh on September 5. (Photo source: Reuters)

India’s COVID-19 caseload raced past 46 lakh with a record 97,570 infections being reported in a day, while 36,24,196 people have recuperated so far taking the national recovery rate to 77.77 per cent on Saturday, according to Union health ministry data.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate due to the coronavirus infection has further dropped to 1.66 per cent. There are 9,58,316 active cases of COVID-19 in the country which comprises 20.56 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and it went past 40 lakh on September 5.

According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), a cumulative total of 5,51,89,226 samples have been tested up to September 11 with 10,91,251 samples being tested on Friday.

