Coronavirus update: India reports record 1 lakh recoveries in 24 hours; total recovered cases near 45 lakh

Coronavirus India cases: There are 12 states and UTs which have registered Recovery Rate more than the national average. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus India update: In a ray of hope, India has reported a record 1.01 lakh recovered cases in a single day. India has been witnessing “very high single day” Coronavirus recoveries successively during the last 4 days. More than 90,000 COVID-19 positive patients have been cured and discharged from home or facility isolation and hospitals every single day, the Ministry of Health said. With this high rate of daily recoveries, India has acquired the status of being the top country around the world with the maximum number of recovered cases. This has also pushed the recovery rate to a high of more than 80 per cent, the Ministry of Health data revealed.

As of September 22, 1,01,468 coronavirus positive patients have recovered taking the total to 44,97,867 – which is the highest in the world. The Coronavirus recovery rate stood at 80.12 per cent. India has crossed the significant landmark of more than 80 per cent national Recovery Rate. India’s Coronavirus case tally has crossed the 55-lakh mark with a spike of 75,083 new cases and 1,053 deaths in last 24 hours. The total case tally stands at 55, 62,664 including 9,75,861 active cases, 44,97,868 cured or discharged or migrated, and 88,935 deaths. The case fatality rate (CFR) stood at 1.60 per cent, as per the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare data on September 22.

Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) has stated that so far 6,53,25,779 samples have been tested up to September 21 for COVID19. Of these, 9,33,185 samples were tested for coronavirus on September 21, ICMR said.

On September 19, new cases of Coronavirus were recorded at 93,337 and new recoveries were 95,880. On September 20, new cases of Coronavirus were 92,605 and new recoveries were 94,612. On September 21, new cases of Coronavirus were 86,961 and new recoveries were 93,356.

There are 12 states and UTs which have registered Recovery Rate more than the national average. These are the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Daman and Diu, Bihar, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Telangana, Assam, and Odisha. Apart from these, 79 per cent of the new recovered cases have been recorded from 10 states and UTs, the Ministry of Health stated.