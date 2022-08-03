Coronavirus Update: India records 17,135 fresh COVID-19 cases, 47 fatalities

With 17,135 new coronavirus infections reported in a day, India’s infection tally rose to 4,40,67,144, while the active cases have declined to 1,37,057, according to the Union health ministry data updated on Wednesday. The COVID-19 death toll has climbed to 5,26,477 with 47 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.31 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.49 per cent, the ministry said. A decrease of 2,735 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours. While the daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.69 per cent, the weekly positivity rate stood at 4.67 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The total number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,34,03,610, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.20 per cent. According to the ministry, 204.84 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India’s COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20 lakh-mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one crore-mark on December 19.India crossed the grim milestone of 2 crore on May 4, 3 crore on June 23 last year and 4 crore on January 25 this year.

The 47 new fatalities include five from Maharashtra and Rajasthan, four from West Bengal, three each from Chhattisgarh, Delhi and Uttarakhand, two each from Himachal Pradesh, Manipur and Punjab, one each from Chandigarh, Haryana, Jammu and Kashmir, Odisha, Pondicherry and Uttar Pradesh. Additionally, 12 deaths have been reconciled by Kerala.