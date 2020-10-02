Coronavirus update: India exceeds number of daily tests advised by WHO by over five times, says Centre

Coronavirus testing in India: Talking about the Covid19 testing in India, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that 77.8 lakh tests were conducted last week. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus update: India has exceeded 140 per day per million Coronavirus tests advised by the World Health Organisation (WHO) by more than five times, the Union Health Ministry said. India has the capacity to conduct more than 15 lakh tests for Covid-19 every day and conducted over 7.67 crore tests so far. The central government-led strategies of enhanced infrastructure, aggressive and easily accessible country-wide Covid-19 have led to a surge in the daily testing capacities of the country, the Union Health Ministry said.

The very high levels of Coronavirus testing lead to early identification, prompt isolation, and effective treatment of COVID19 cases. This has resulted in sustained low Fatality Rate. With higher testing, eventually, there is a fall in the positivity rate, the Union Health Ministry tweeted.

A total of 7,67,17,728 samples tested up to October 1, for COVID19. Of these, 10,97,947 samples were tested on October 1, according to details provided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

Talking about the Covid19 testing in India, Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan said that 77.8 lakh tests were conducted last week. Coronavirus tests per million population have crossed 50,000 and 2.97 crore tests were conducted in September, Bhushan said.

India’s COVID-19 cases tally is nearing the 64-lakh mark after 81,484 cases and 1,095 deaths were reported in the last 24 hours. Total case tally stands at 63,94,069 including 9,42,217 active cases, 53,52,078 cured or discharged or migrated and 99,773 deaths. The Coronavirus recovery rate stood at 83.70 per cent and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.56 per cent, according to data provided by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on October 2.