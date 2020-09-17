  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus update: Face masks may offer better protection than COVID-19 vaccine, says top US official

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: Sep 17, 2020 9:59 AM

Coronavirus update: Redfield has exhorted people to continue wearing face masks even after a vaccine becomes available. He said the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic could be brought quickly under control if guidelines pertaining to wearing face masks are followed and adopted universally.

coronavirus India, coronavirus vaccine, coronavirus update, coronavirus cases, coronavirus news, coronavirus testing, coronavirus vaccine news, coronavirus mask n95, coronavirus mask images, coronavirus mask IndiaMeanwhile, Redfield has claimed that a Coronavirus vaccine in the US is unlikely to become widely available until the "late second quarter, or third quarter" of next year. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus update: Face masks offer better protection than the Coronavirus vaccine against the deadly virus, said Director of the Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the US Robert Redfield. Redfield has also described face masks as the “most powerful public health tool” against SARS-CoV-2, a virus that causes COVID-19, as per a report in Indian Express.

“We have clear scientific evidence they work, and they are our best defence. I might even go so far as to say that this face mask is more guaranteed to protect me against Covid-19 than when I take a vaccine,” Redfield stated this while responding to questions from American lawmakers during a Senate sub-committee hearing.

Related News

Meanwhile, Redfield has claimed that a Coronavirus vaccine in the US is unlikely to become widely available until the “late second quarter, or third quarter” of next year. “If you are asking me when is it going to be generally available to the American public so that we can begin to take advantage of vaccine to get back to our regular life, I think we are probably looking at third, late second quarter, third quarter 2021,” Redfield has said.

Redfield has exhorted people to continue wearing face masks even after a vaccine becomes available. He said the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic could be brought quickly under control if guidelines pertaining to wearing face masks are followed and adopted universally.

Earlier, the World Health Organization (WHO) had updated its guidance to recommend that governments ask everyone to wear fabric face masks in public areas where there is a risk of transmission of COVID-19 to help reduce the spread of the pandemic disease. In its new guidance, prompted by evidence from studies conducted in recent weeks, the WHO stressed that face masks were only one of a range of tools that can reduce the risk of viral transmission, and should not give a false sense of protection, as per a Reuters report.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus update Face masks may offer better protection than COVID-19 vaccine says top US official
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1Couple create ruckus at COVID testing centre in Pune
2Covid-19 surge in Pune: Steep rise in Oxygen demand cripples operations in hospitals
3South Korea donates 1 lakh masks to TVS Motor to aid fight against Covid-19