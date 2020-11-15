Coronavirus update: Delhi reports 3,235 new Covid-19 cases; positivity rate over 15%

Coronavirus cases in Delhi have registered a sudden spike since October 28 when the daily infection breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on Wednesday, also for the first time.

Delhi recorded 3,235 fresh COVID-19 cases Sunday after 21,098 tests in the previous 24 hours, leading to an increased positivity rate of 15.33 per cent, as the infection tally in the national capital rose to over 4.85 lakh.

Ninety-five more fatalities pushed the death toll to 7,614, authorities said.

The number of tests conducted on Saturday was the lowest since August 14, when 14,389 tests were done. A Health department official said the low number of tests was due to the Diwali holiday.

“However, most of the testing centres/dispensaries in the city remained opened,” he said.

Of the total tests conducted, 11,877 were rapid-antigen tests, and 9221 RT-PCR tests, the bulletin said.

Delhi recorded a positivity rate of 15.33 per cent amid the festive season and rising pollution in the city, according to the bulletin issued by the health department.

At 3,235, it was also the lowest number of fresh cases since October 26, when 2,832 cases were reported.

The national capital had recorded its highest single-day spike of 8,593 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday.

On Thursday, 104 fatalities, the highest in a day in over five months, were recorded. The city had registered 93 deaths on June 16.

On Sunday, 95 more fatalities were recorded.

The 10-day average death rate in the city stands at 1.23 percent, the bulletin said.

The total number of cases reported so far has climbed to 4,85,405.

As many as 1,258 COVID-19 deaths have been recorded in the national capital in the last 17 days, with experts attributing it to sudden surge in cases, deteriorating air quality, laxity by people in adhering to safety norms, among other factors.

Coronavirus cases in Delhi have registered a sudden spike since October 28 when the daily infection breached the 5,000-mark for the first time and it crossed the 8,000-mark on Wednesday, also for the first time.

The sudden spike in cases comes amid festive season and rising pollution level. While Durga Puja celebrations ended on October 25 and Diwali on November 14, Chhath Pooja will be celebrated on November 20.

The National Centre for Disease Control in a report drafted recently had warned that Delhi needs to be prepared for about 15,000 fresh cases of COVID-19 per day taking into account the upcoming winter season-related respiratory problems, large influx of patients from outside and festive gatherings.

According to the Sunday bulletin, out of the total 16,654 beds in COVID hospitals, 7,913 are vacant.

The number of tests per million was over 2.8 lakh, while the total number of tests stood at over 54 lakh.

The bulletin said 4,37801 patients have recovered, been discharged or migrated so far.