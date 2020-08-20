Coronavirus update: Delhi, Mumbai, Pune Sero survey results highlight inadequate testing, herd immunity

Coronavirus cases in India: The first serological survey showed 22.86 per cent of Delhi’s population had antibodies against Coronavirus. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus cases in Delhi: Delhi Health Minister Satyendra Jain has announced that the second serological survey in the national capital has revealed 29.1 per cent of people surveyed have developed antibodies against the highly contagious disease. The second serological survey was conducted between August 1 to August 7, the Minister said. This means that over 29 per cent people in the national capital were exposed to the Coronavirus at some point of time in the near past.

The serosurvey was conducted across 11 districts in the national capital and over 15,000 samples were tested to gauge the presence of the COVID19 in Delhi. The samples were processed in 18 labs in Delhi. These labs are authorized by the Delhi government. Researchers at Maulana Azad Medical College collected the data and submitted to Principal Health Secretary Vikram Dev Dutt.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain in July announced that sero survey would be conducted across the national capital between first and fifth of every month. He added that such exercise will help the government ascertain the spread of Coronavirus. Before that, Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced the results of the first survey carried out in Delhi. The first serological survey showed 22.86 per cent of Delhi’s population had antibodies against Coronavirus. Around 21,387 samples were assessed then.

Serological surveys have also been conducted in Mumbai, Pune, and Ahmedabad. In Pune, sero survey showed over 51 per cent of the tested samples had antibodies against Coronavirus. In Ahmedabad, the figure was 17.61 per cent. In Mumbai, sero survey showed that 57 per cent of people surveyed in slums, 16 per cent in non-slum areas had developed antibodies for SARS-CoV-2.

The sero survey results highlight the significance of Coronavirus testing. It shows the testing in the country is inadequate even though India has exponentially increased its testing capacity and tested more than 3.26 crore samples for coronavirus till date. From a few hundred testing per day in March to over 9 lakh per day in mid-August, India has come a long way in increasing its testing infrastructure. But, still, the majority of coronavirus infected population has not undergone testing. However, there is a positive side, the results showed there is a plausibility of “herd immunity” in India, as per Indian Express report.