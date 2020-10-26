Coronavirus update: Can mouthwashes, nasal rinses provide protection against Covid-19? Check study

Human Coronavirus 229E in fact was one of the first coronaviruses to be detected in the mid-1960s. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus Covid-19 latest update: While people are eagerly waiting for the vaccine for Covid-19, governments and health agencies have emphasized wearing face coverings or masks to safeguard himself or herself from Coronavirus. Now, a study has revealed that one can get extra protection from the human coronaviruses (HCoV) through using mouthwashes and nasal rinses. However, researchers are yet to carry out study on the effect of these products in preventing SARS-CoV-2 that causes the novel coronavirus, as per Indian Express report.

Human coronaviruses were first detected in the mid-1960s. Seven coronaviruses have been identified so far that can infect humans. These are SARS-CoV-2, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV), severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS-CoV), alpha coronavirus 229E, alpha coronavirus NL63, beta coronavirus HKU1, and beta coronavirus OC43, according to information provided the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – a US governmental body.

Researchers during the study, conducted tests of oral and nasal rinses on the alpha coronavirus or human coronavirus 229E. The products that were used are Listerine Ultra, Listerine Antiseptic, Neti Pot, Orjael Antiseptic Rinse, Johnson and Johnson’s Baby Shampoo.

Researchers found out that nasal rinse product Johnson and Johnson’s Baby Shampoo managed to inactivate 99.9 per cent of the virus in just 2 minutes. However, another nasal rinse product Neti Pot showed no impact on the virus. Three of the oral rinses managed to inactivate the human coronavirus HCoV 229E. While Listerine Antiseptic managed to decrease virus levels by 99.99 per cent, researchers found out products similar to ‘Listerine’ managed to lower the virus by 99 per cent, the Indian Express report.

Human Coronavirus 229E in fact was one of the first coronaviruses to be detected in the mid-1960s. Alpha coronavirus 229E causes the common cold. Around 229E, NL63, OC43 and HKU1 are common and people get infected by these.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government have been exhorting people to wear masks, wash hands with soaps and maintain distance to avoid getting infected by the Coronavirus.