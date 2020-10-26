  • MORE MARKET STATS

Coronavirus update: Can mouthwashes, nasal rinses provide protection against Covid-19? Check study

By: |
New Delhi | Updated: Oct 26, 2020 11:40 AM

Coronavirus COVID19 study: Researchers during the study, conducted tests of oral and nasal rinses on the alpha coronavirus or human coronavirus 229E.

coronavirus, covid, coronavirus, covid 19, Coronavirus news, covid newsHuman Coronavirus 229E in fact was one of the first coronaviruses to be detected in the mid-1960s. (Reuters image)

Coronavirus Covid-19 latest update: While people are eagerly waiting for the vaccine for Covid-19, governments and health agencies have emphasized wearing face coverings or masks to safeguard himself or herself from Coronavirus. Now, a study has revealed that one can get extra protection from the human coronaviruses (HCoV) through using mouthwashes and nasal rinses. However, researchers are yet to carry out study on the effect of these products in preventing SARS-CoV-2 that causes the novel coronavirus, as per Indian Express report.

Human coronaviruses were first detected in the mid-1960s. Seven coronaviruses have been identified so far that can infect humans. These are SARS-CoV-2, Middle East Respiratory Syndrome (MERS-CoV), severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS-CoV), alpha coronavirus 229E, alpha coronavirus NL63, beta coronavirus HKU1, and beta coronavirus OC43, according to information provided the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) – a US governmental body.

Related News

Researchers during the study, conducted tests of oral and nasal rinses on the alpha coronavirus or human coronavirus 229E. The products that were used are Listerine Ultra, Listerine Antiseptic, Neti Pot, Orjael Antiseptic Rinse, Johnson and Johnson’s Baby Shampoo.

Researchers found out that nasal rinse product Johnson and Johnson’s Baby Shampoo managed to inactivate 99.9 per cent of the virus in just 2 minutes. However, another nasal rinse product Neti Pot showed no impact on the virus. Three of the oral rinses managed to inactivate the human coronavirus HCoV 229E. While Listerine Antiseptic managed to decrease virus levels by 99.99 per cent, researchers found out products similar to ‘Listerine’ managed to lower the virus by 99 per cent, the Indian Express report.

Human Coronavirus 229E in fact was one of the first coronaviruses to be detected in the mid-1960s. Alpha coronavirus 229E causes the common cold. Around 229E, NL63, OC43 and HKU1 are common and people get infected by these.

In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Central government have been exhorting people to wear masks, wash hands with soaps and maintain distance to avoid getting infected by the Coronavirus.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Financial Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel and stay updated with the latest Biz news and updates.

  1. Home
  2. LIFESTYLE
  3. HEALTH
  4. Coronavirus update Can mouthwashes nasal rinses provide protection against Covid-19? Check study
Advertisement
Income Tax Calculator, Budget 2019, How to Calculate Income Tax

 

Stock Market

Most Read

Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Switch to Hindi Edition
Next Stories
1COVID-19 cases in India mount to 79,09,959 with 45,148 new cases
2UN chief Antonio Guterres says COVID-19 is ‘the greatest crisis of our age’
3Covid concern: Amid Durga puja celebrations, hospitalisations in Kolkata are rising