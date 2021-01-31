What’s changing from February 1st? Check out new coronavirus guidelines that will come into force now

The government has however instructed the cinema hall owners to follow all the physical distancing guidelines including the requirement of wearing face masks at all times inside the cinema hall.

With many experts saying that India is past the Covid-19 infection peak and in view of a consistent drop in the number of new Coronavirus cases for the lost four month, the government has decided to relax a lot of Covid-19 restrictions starting from February. Several activities in the economy which had been completely restricted during the initial phases of lockdown are inching towards normalisation of their operations. The aviation industry which had been one of the worst affected has been allowed to to operate with 80 percent of the seating capacity from the month of December. On the education front many state governments have allowed the re-opening of schools of class 10th and class 12th students who are going to appear in the board exams this year. Several states have allowed the opening of schools and colleges for the students of other classes as well. Among the major easing of restrictions from February, the government has permitted cinema halls in the country to operate with 100 percent capacity. Here is the list of activities which have been allowed to open up further from February, according to an Indian Express report.

Cinema Halls

According to the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry, the cinema houses in the country can operate at their 100 percent capacity starting from the month of February. After remaining closed for a period of more than six months, the cinema halls were first allowed to operate with 50 percent capacity but now the government has permitted the cinema halls to operate at full capacity. The government has however instructed the cinema hall owners to follow all the physical distancing guidelines including the requirement of wearing face masks at all times inside the cinema hall.

University of Delhi opens from February 1

Considered one of the premier varsities in the country, the administration of Delhi University has asked all teaching faculty to be physically present from February 1. However, the authorities have only allowed the students of final year to attend the college physically in small batches. The authorities have also clarified that all final year students are not obliged to attend the college physically and only those students who are willing to attend the classes can attend college from February 1.

Opening of Schools

After allowing the students of class 10th and class 12th to attend school last week, the Delhi government has now allowed students from class 9th and class 11th to attend the classes too from February 5. In effect, the schools in the national capital have been opened for the students studying in higher secondary classes. In a similar decision the state government of Gujarat has also allowed the students from class 9th to 12th to attend schools from February 1.

Aviation Industry

The reopening of the aviation sector started operations with 33 percent capacity in the month of May. The government then in a cautious manner increased the carrying capacity of the domestic flights in multiple phases to 80 percent. Since the month of December, the domestic flights have been operating at a capacity of 80 percent.

On the international front, the government of India has established the air bubble arrangements with 24 countries which include countries like US, UAE, UK, France, Kenya, Bhutan among others. Under the air bubble arrangement, select airlines from both the participating countries are allowed to operate a select number of flights in a particular period. With the arrival of more deadly variants of Coronavirus in different countries of the world, it is anybody’s guess when the international aviation industry will come back to its pre-Covid normal operations.

With the emergence of a UK variant leading to severe spike in the number of infections all around the world, the Indian government had also imposed restrictions on the international flights coming and going to the United Kingdom. The restrictions on the travel of all scheduled flights to and from the UK has been extended till February 14. Under the limited operations, only a set of 30 flights are allowed to fly and come back from the United Kingdom in a week.