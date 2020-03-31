Coronavirus: UK-returned man tests positive; Chhattisgarh COVID-19 tally 8

The man was shifted to state capital Raipur on Tuesday morning and admitted to isolation ward at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur. (Representational image; PTI)

A 22-year-old man with foreign travel history has tested positive for coronavirus in Chhattisgarhs Korba district, taking the number of COVID-19 infection cases in the state to eight, officials said on Tuesday.

The man, who studies in London, returned to Korba town via Mumbai on March 18 and was placed in home isolation. After he complained of cold and cough, his sample was sent for testing, Korba Collector Kiran Kaushal said.

His sample was tested COVID-19 positive late night on Monday, she said. He was accompanied by his sister during his travel from Mumbai to Korba and her sample was also collected for testing which came out to be negative, she said.

All his family members have been asked to stay in home quarantine, she added.

The man was shifted to state capital Raipur on Tuesday morning and admitted to isolation ward at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Raipur, Director AIIMS Nitin M Nagarkar said adding his condition is stable.

On March 18, a 24-year-old woman tested positive for the virus in the state, while five more cases were confirmed on March 25. The seventh case was detected on March 28.

Of the earlier seven cases, four, including two women, belong to Raipur while one each is from Rajnandgaon, Durg and Bilaspur districts.