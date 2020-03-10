Coronavirus: Two more test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, number rises to 4

The condition of all of them was stable and they were undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of civic-run Naidu Hospital, Ram added. (Representative image)

Two more people from Pune tested positive for the coronavirus on Tuesday, district collector Naval Kishore Ram said. It takes the number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pune district as well as in Maharashtra to four.

One of them is related to the two confirmed coronavirus patients and had returned from Dubai with them, while the other is driver of the cab in which the family had traveled from the Mumbai airport to Pune, he said.

The condition of all of them was stable and they were undergoing treatment in the isolation ward of civic-run Naidu Hospital, Ram added.