Coronavirus: Two Gulf returnees test positive in Kozhikode; check places they went to after arrival

Coronavirus outbreak: Disturbing news from Kerala! Kerala’s Kozhikode district reported two positive cases today according to a report by Mathrubhumi. The report highlighted that both people had come from abroad and had been sent for isolation. However, the report highlights that the Gulf-returned persons met and encountered many others their way to India. As per the report, we have listed out their itinerary after they landed in the country.

After their arrival, here’s a brief sequence of events that followed thereafter.

Kozhikode’s First Coronavirus positive person left Abu Dhabi, landed in Kozhikode

Left from Abu Dhabi and landed in Calicut at 3:30 am on March 13, 2020.

The passenger was travelling from Ethihad Airways on flight EY250.

At the airport, he was tested and sent for home quarantine in a private vehicle at 6:00 am.

On March 19, at 9:30 pm he was shifted to government beach hospital.

His family has also been quarantined.

Second Coronavirus positive person in Kozhikode landed from Dubai

The second person reached Kozhikode international airport on March 20 at 9:50 pm.

The passenger was coming from Dubai on Air India’s flight AI938.

He was detected at the airport by the medical desk.

Soon, he was taken to the government medical college.

The collector in the Kozhikode district advised people not to panic and have asked the residents to adhere to all the government rules and healthcare instructions so the outspread can be taken care of.

Meanwhile, another district in Kerala, Kasaragod has been locked down by the state government as the number of COVID-19 positive people was on a rise. The state government has said that only those outlets will remain open that serves the basic needs like food and fuel. Even the public transport will not be coming to the district or exiting it. The government has not allowed the people to travel to any other district. It is also trying to ensure that no one in the district is out if there is no requirement for food or other necessities.