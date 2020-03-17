Free treatment of Coronavirus symptoms for Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY beneficiaries available!

Coronavirus symptoms treatment under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY packages available. Image: Reuters

Coronavirus Symptoms Treatment under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY: Free treatment of symptoms of new coronavirus (COVID-19) disease is available through different packages of Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY for beneficiaries at empanelled and other designated hospitals, according to Dr Indu Bhushan, CEO, National Health Authority (NHA). The symptoms for which free treatment is available under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY include Pneumonia, Fever, Respiratory Failure etc.

Bhushan tweeted, “Treatment of symptoms of #COVID19 #Corona like Pneumonia, Fever, Respiratory Failure etc. is available, thru diff. Packages, under #AyushmanBharat #PMJAY free of cost for eligible people in empanelled hospitals & other designated hospitals.

Government of India’s flagship Ayushman Bharat – Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY) provides a cover of up to Rs. 5 lakh per family per year, for secondary and tertiary care hospitalization to over 10.74 Crore poor and vulnerable families across the country. Under the scheme, the beneficiaries are provided cashless and paperless access to services at empanelled and designated hospitals.

Currently, there are 1,578 health benefit packages with defined rates under PM-JAY and over 20,761 public and private hospitals across the country have been empanelled. (Read more about Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY packages Here)

Till today, 12.41 crore E-cards have been issued under Ayushman Bharat-PMJAY, while 91.70 lakh hospital admissions have taken place under the scheme, according to NHA.

Coronavirus cases in India

The number of positive coronavirus cases in India surges to 126 today.

The NHA today advised people to consult designated hospitals in case of any COVID-19 symptoms. It said the hospitals are fully equipped with treatment, testing and isolation facilities. The NHA has also issued a toll-free support number: 1075 or 1800-112-545. “The citizens are advised to consult the designated hospital in case of any #COVID19 symptoms. They are fully equipped with testing, treatment and isolation facilities. Call our toll-free Support Number: 1075 or 1800-112-545 now,” NHA tweeted.