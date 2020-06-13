Coronavirus treatment: Patanjali’s Acharya Balkrishna claims success against COVID19 virus; check details

Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna

Coronavirus treatment: Patanjali CEO Acharya Balkrishna today claimed that treatment of COVID-19 infection is possible through Ayurveda. He told news agency ANI that after taking Patanjali medicines, COVID patients recovered in 5-14 days and then tested negative. “After taking our medicine, COVID patients recovered in 5-14 days and then tested negative. So, we can say cure for COVID is possible through Ayurveda. We are performing controlled clinical trials only. In next 4-5 days, evidence and data will be released by us,” Balkrishna was quoted as saying.

The Patanjali CEO said that a team of scientists were appointed after COVID-19 outbreak to test ayurvedic medicines against COVID-19. “We appointed a team of scientists after COVID-19 outbreak. Firstly, simulation was done and compounds were identified which can fight the virus. Then, we conducted clinical case study on many positive patients and we have got 100 per cent favourable results,” he said.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in India is now over three lakh while over 8800 people have died. In the last 24 hours alone, India added more than 11,000 new cases. More worryingly, India has added 1,00,000 new patients to the list of total cases in just 10 days. The total number of cases 10 days ago was 2 lakh. Now, it is over 3 lakh. And experts believe that the number of COVID-19 cases in India is likely to grow fast in the coming days.

Watch: Ayurvedic cure for Coronavirus possible, claims Acharya Balkrishna

Meanwhile, the global search for Coronavirus vaccine is yet to reach any conclusion. Scientists, governments, and pharma companies across the world are at various stages of development of the Coronavirus vaccine. Some of the vaccine candidates have shown promising results.